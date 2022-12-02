Labour Party hopeful is called a hypocrite because he teaches at Starmer eyes private school.

<!–

A Labor MP candidate was branded a ‘hypocrite’ last night for attacking the tax advantage of private schools despite teaching at one of the schools.

Jonathan Brash, who hopes to beat the Conservatives to become Hartlepool MP in the next election, said there was ‘absolutely no justification’ for not charging VAT on private schools.

But he was charged with “staggering” hypocrisy after it emerged that he was not only privately educated, but now also teaches at his alma mater, Yarm School.

Mr Brash’s LinkedIn profile shows that he is Head of Psychology at Teesside School, which describes itself as a leading independent school in the North East and charges nearly £15,000 a year.

Jonathan Brash (pictured), who hopes to beat the Conservatives to become MP for Hartlepool in the next election, said there was ‘absolutely no justification’ for not charging private schools VAT

Mr Brash was charged with ‘staggering’ hypocrisy after it emerged that he was not only privately educated but now also teaches at his alma mater, Yarm School

He wrote on Twitter: “Charging thousands of pounds per semester to teach is not a charitable act and there is absolutely no justification for this tax break. It should be abolished and the money used to support state education.”

A Tory source said last night that “this kind of hypocrisy” was “staggering but not surprising” from the Labor Party.

A Labor spokesman said the party “supports the rights of parents to choose the form of their child’s education”.