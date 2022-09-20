Labour MP Rosie Cooper tees up by-election by quitting for NHS job

<!–

Labor’s Rosie Cooper has held a by-election today by announcing that she is stepping down for a top job with the NHS.

The MP said she is “unable to continue” representing West Lancashire after taking on a new role as chair of Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust.

The seat delivered a solid 8,000 majority for Labour, even on the Tory route in 2019, but still represents an early test for Liz Truss.

There was immediate speculation that Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham could return to the Commons in the game this fall, but he is apparently “not interested”.

In a statement on Twitter today, Ms Cooper said: “This appointment means I am unable to continue my other passion of representing the people of West Lancashire as their Member of Parliament, being their voice and fighting their corner as I have done since 2005.’

The statement does not detail the timing of Ms Cooper’s departure as MP. She only recently ran for re-election for the next general election.

Mrs Cooper continued: ‘It has been an incredible honor and privilege to serve the people of West Lancashire for the past 17 years. I loved every minute, even in the most difficult times.

“I understand that this will come as a surprise to many who have recently been re-elected to run as a Labor Party candidate in West Lancashire for the next general election. This was prior to the hiring process for the Mersey Care position.

‘This decision to apply for the position was taken after a long period of self-examination and reflection. The events I have witnessed in recent years are well documented and have undoubtedly taken their toll.”

Jack Renshaw is serving a life sentence for plotting the murder of the MP in 2017.

Ms Cooper added: ‘The National Health Service is one of my passions. Before going to Parliament I had many years of service for the NHS and during my time as an MP I had the opportunity to serve on the Health and Social Care Committee.

“Returning to the NHS as chairman of Mersey Care felt like the right opportunity at the right time. This appointment means I cannot continue my other passion of representing the people of West Lancashire as their MP, being their voice and fighting their corner, as I have done since 2005.”

Aside from the impending West Lancashire by-election, there is likely to be one in Mid Bedforshire – with former minister Nadine Dorries expected to be given a peerage in honor of Boris Johnson’s resignation.