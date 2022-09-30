Labour day long weekend weather for Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane

Rain and cool temperatures are forecast for Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra

Australians on the east coast will get a soft and chilly start to the Labor Day long weekend with plenty of rain in the forecast.

Those living in NSW, South Australia, Queensland and the ACT have welcomed a three-day weekend, but the miserable weather could put a damper on many plans.

Sydney and Brisbane will be drenched in rain on Saturday and Sunday, while Canberra will also have a wet Sunday.

Fortunately, the wet conditions are expected to pass on Monday in time for the bank holiday, but colder than average temperatures are forecast for the eastern capitals.

The picture shows the rain forecast for Monday at Much of Australia’s west and east coasts will have a soft start to the week

Sydney will reach a top of just 18C on Saturday and Sunday, with up to 13mm of rain falling on both days.

On Monday, the rain will ease with the port city heading into a dry and mostly sunny day with highs of 20C, before the rain returns on Wednesday.

High wind warnings have been issued and dangerous surf is likely for NSW’s Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast and Illawarra Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a large band of rain will soak much of coastal NSW up to south-east Queensland this weekend

Brisbane could see some showers on Saturday and will be warm with highs of 24C.

But on Sunday, the Queensland capital is set to see between 4 and 10mm of rain, with peaks of just 19C.

The sun will come out again on Monday in time for the bank holiday, with a low of 12C and top of 23C.

Canberra will see a wet start to the weekend with a high chance of showers and a top of 15 for Saturday, with rain to ease on Sunday and temperatures rising to a top of 20.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a top of 21 degrees.

Adelaide will be spared most of the wet conditions until Tuesday.

Sydney and Brisbane will be drenched in rain during Saturday and Sunday, while Canberra will also have a wet Sunday (pictured in Brisbane)

Temperatures will also be warmer in the SA capital than on the east coast, with highs of 22C and 24C forecast for Sunday and Monday.

Melbourne will also enjoy clear conditions over the next few days, maximums of 19C on Saturday and Sunday will reach a top of 21C.

Perth residents can make the most of their weekend, with sunny 27C on Saturday and 24C on Sunday.

But further north in WA there will be some wet weather with widespread storms over the next few days.

Rain will slowly make its way from WA across the Northern Territory and South Australia to the east coast.

The wet weather is a result of a series of troughs drawing moisture down from the Indian Ocean, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Hobart will see a partly cloudy weekend with temperatures reaching a maximum of 18C on Sunday and 17C on Monday.

Meanwhile, Darwin can expect storms to begin on Saturday with heavy rain falling throughout the weekend.