Labour will break tradition at its party conference next week by PLAYING the national anthem

When I had the honor of attending this year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, I began to reflect on what the Queen’s reign has meant to our country.

As we marked 70 glorious years, it seemed impossible to imagine a Britain without her. Of course we knew she wouldn’t go on forever.

But the vast majority of us have never known another Monarch, which is why the shock of her loss has been felt so acutely.

She seemed as a permanent feature of our country as the mountains at Balmoral—the place she loved so much.

Britain is going through difficult times. Whether it’s the rising cost of living or the specter of war in Europe, people are concerned.

The loss of our Queen robs us of the nation’s quietest point, its most stabilizing influence, at a time when so much seems to be in flux. But the response we’ve seen over the past week has been encouraging and reflective of the nation she knew and served.

Tributes in Parliament were a poignant display of how – despite many differences of opinion – our country and our politics have much more that unites us than divides us.

King Charles’ tour of the country has shown that while we can mourn the end of an era, we can also look forward to a new era.

And the way people from all walks of life have patiently lined up to bid one last farewell reminded us of the quiet decency of this country – befitting the life of the late Queen.

The basis of all this is a deep respect. A British respect. For a family that mourns, for the monarchy, for public service and for each other. We can be proud of that.

Britain has been tested time and again in recent years. No one believes that it will suddenly become easier.

But the crises of recent years have taught us that if we join forces, we will be strong enough to get through. Our collective minds helped us through the dark days of the pandemic. That collective spirit was on display again this week.

There are those who look to Britain and see a country that is simply about tradition and ceremony.

That’s only half the story. The other half is about evolution and adaptation. Of matching the time we are in. From being proud of our history but embracing the future.

That’s what Queen Elizabeth’s reign will be remembered for: a stabilizing, guiding influence during a period of tremendous change.

Those essential parts of our national character – our openness, pride, spirit – are what convince me that Britain’s best days may still be ahead of us.

Dare I say that I think that’s what Queen Elizabeth would like us to think too.