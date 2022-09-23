Labour may abolish House of Lords and replace it with assembly of regions and nations, report says

<!–

Labor is considering abolishing the House of Lords if it wins the next election, a leaked report shows.

A constitutional reform led by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has recommended replacing the Senate with a new assembly of regions and nations, it was reported last night.

Mr Brown was asked by Sir Keir Starmer in September 2021 to carry out the assessment – ​​which has been seen by MPs and shadow cabinet members – by Sir Keir Starmer.

The Labor leader promised at the time that it would be “Labour’s boldest project in a generation”. The plans would transfer economic powers from the House of Lords and create new independent councils of the nations, The Guardian reported.

Gordon Brown has reportedly recommended replacing the House of Lords with a new assembly of regions and nations

Mr Brown has also proposed giving new tax powers – possibly including stamp duty – to some devolved governments, allowing mayors to control funding for education, transport and research, and allowing local people to promote bills in parliament through elected bodies.

The measures are said to have been hotly debated within Labor, with some shadow cabinet ministers expressing concern about the radical proposals.

They are not expected to be agreed in time for the party’s conference, which begins Sunday.

Mr Brown has also proposed an initiative to improve standards in central government, with a jury of ordinary people who could rule on complaints against MPs.

Under the proposals, a new integrity and ethics committee would be created and second jobs banned – a measure Sir Keir has already announced.

A Labor spokesman said: ‘This refers to one of the many early drafts. The committee has yet to make a decision on all these matters.’