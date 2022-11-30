Home Labor’s plan to stop social services worker exodus
Categories: News

Labor’s plan to stop social services worker exodus

Quilty warned that sporadic funding arrangements meant poor job security for people working in homelessness, disability and domestic violence services.

“The vast majority of those workers are women, but because of the short-term nature of so much of the funding, women are leaving the industry en masse because there is no job security because the work is tiring and exhausting.”

“Women are leaving the industry en masse because there is no job security (and) because the work is exhausting and exhausting.”

Joanna Quilty, CEO of the NSW Council of Social Service

“This will really help make sure we have our strong, robust social services sector.”

Related Post
  1. ‘Their deaths matter’: LGBTIQ hate crime inquiry begins in Sydney

    News anchor Ross Warren, 25, disappeared from Marks Park in 1989.Credit:Register of missing personsGray said…

  2. Deadly Explosion Hits Busy Istanbul Pedestrian Street

    The explosion killed at least four people and injured 38 others, the city's governor said.

  3. Australians on east coast warned to brace for cold, wet summer

    After a year of record rain and flooding, Australians on the east coast have been…

Quilty said most government funding schemes are currently three years in duration and should be at least five years.

NSW director for Relationships Australia Elisabeth Shaw described the government’s current funding arrangements as “panic style funding”.

“The constant, often annual cycle of procurement and response between the government and the social services sector diverts resources from the frontline to the back office,” she said.

The Labor government’s task force would also work to create standard definitions, reporting and contract management for government-funded programmes. Relations NSW spent 744 hours preparing tenders during the past financial year.

The labor policy was welcomed by Australian Services Union NSW Secretary Angus McFarland, who said it would create more stability for workers.

“It is also committed to a better way to fund community services – ending the race to the bottom on wages and conditions between providers and enforcing award terms in funding contracts,” McFarland said.

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: ExodusLaborsplanServicessocialstopworker
2 days ago

Recent Posts

Apple’s upcoming xrOS may be the start of a whole new ecosystem of devices

With 2022 ending on a somewhat uneventful note, all eyes are on 2023, as Apple…

6 mins ago

Sajid Javid, ex-Cabinet minister, says he won’t stand in the next election

Ex-cabinet minister Sajid Javid says he will NOT stand in next election amid exodus as…

6 mins ago

Disadvantages and Advantages of Replica Watches

Knockoff Rolex Watches: All over the world, there are a lot of fake products, but…

14 mins ago

John Lewis and Abrdn team up to build 1,000 homes

John Lewis Partnership partners with Abrdn to develop 1,000 homes during a move to reduce…

15 mins ago

‘New-found freedom’: China relaxes COVID rules after protests

Cities across China continued to ease COVID restrictions and relax testing and quarantine rules following…

15 mins ago

Google discusses the difficulties of creating a 24-hour time picker

The Material Design team has an interesting blog post into what it calls the “24-hour…

19 mins ago