Labor’s plan to stop social services worker exodus

Quilty warned that sporadic funding arrangements meant poor job security for people working in homelessness, disability and domestic violence services.
“The vast majority of those workers are women, but because of the short-term nature of so much of the funding, women are leaving the industry en masse because there is no job security because the work is tiring and exhausting.”
Joanna Quilty, CEO of the NSW Council of Social Service
“This will really help make sure we have our strong, robust social services sector.”
Quilty said most government funding schemes are currently three years in duration and should be at least five years.
NSW director for Relationships Australia Elisabeth Shaw described the government’s current funding arrangements as “panic style funding”.
“The constant, often annual cycle of procurement and response between the government and the social services sector diverts resources from the frontline to the back office,” she said.
The Labor government’s task force would also work to create standard definitions, reporting and contract management for government-funded programmes. Relations NSW spent 744 hours preparing tenders during the past financial year.
The labor policy was welcomed by Australian Services Union NSW Secretary Angus McFarland, who said it would create more stability for workers.
“It is also committed to a better way to fund community services – ending the race to the bottom on wages and conditions between providers and enforcing award terms in funding contracts,” McFarland said.
