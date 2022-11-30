Labor’s plan to stop social services worker exodus

Quilty warned that sporadic funding arrangements meant poor job security for people working in homelessness, disability and domestic violence services.

“The vast majority of those workers are women, but because of the short-term nature of so much of the funding, women are leaving the industry en masse because there is no job security because the work is tiring and exhausting.”

Joanna Quilty, CEO of the NSW Council of Social Service

“This will really help make sure we have our strong, robust social services sector.”

Quilty said most government funding schemes are currently three years in duration and should be at least five years.