Labor will SCRAP $450,000 overseas jobs after John Barilaro saga leaves NSW government in chaos

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns said he will lose the $450,000-a-year trade commissioner posts if elected prime minister in March.

The six rolls based around the world include cost of living and business flights, which has sparked the ire of critics who said ‘it doesn’t pass the pub test’.

Mr Minns told 2GB on Friday, the government should use that money for the people of NSW, to recover from recent disasters and to help ease the cost of living.

Chris Minns (pictured) said the money could be used for flood recovery and living expenses

NSW Labor pledges to get rid of prunes overseas jobs given ‘the state’s $183 billion in gross debt’

“We will abolish the six senior trade and investment commissioners around the world,” said Mr Minns. “They go in the first reign.”

He admits the state needs experts looking for trading opportunities for NSW companies, but economic recovery was more important.

“At a time when we have accumulated $183 billion in gross debt and there is no extra money for flood recovery, schools, hospitals and cost-of-living measures – this is money we can’t afford right now. ‘

He said those who resign will not be replaced and the contracts of current employees will not be renewed.

The move to cut the jobs – which pay more than what the prime minister of NSW earns – could increase pressure on Liberal Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet to do the same before next year’s state election.

The prime minister was criticized after former deputy prime minister John Barilaro was appointed to one of the top positions in the US.

Barilaro was forced to resign after allegations of an underhanded way he scored the high-end role.

The role of Trade Commissioner is to promote international trade agreements and export trade programs on behalf of NSW.

Radio host Ben Fordham said the plum jobs were thrown out when John Fahey was prime minister in 1993.

The late ex-Prime Minister described them as a return to colonial times when it was important to throw garden parties.

In 2020, they were brought back when six of the top jobs were announced for Tokyo, London, New York, Mumbai, Shanghai and Singapore – each with the big paycheck.