Labor WILL NOT be a tax and spending party, says Keir Starmer

But he’ll say it can’t be done with ‘another thick government checkbook’

The Labor leader is expected to promise ‘a decade of national renewal’

Keir Starmer will deliver a keynote speech on Thursday outlining his vision for the UK

Sir Keir Starmer will vow tomorrow to scrap Labour’s traditional ‘tax and spend’ approach.

In a keynote speech, he will promise “a decade of national renewal” – but he says it can’t be done by “issuing another big government checkbook.”

The Labor leader will recognize the need for investment but will add: ‘I see the damage the Tories have done to our public services as clearly as anyone. But we won’t be able to work our way out of their mess – it’s not that easy.

“There is no substitute for a robust private sector that creates wealth in every community.”

Tory minister Nadhim Zahawi (pictured) labeled Kier Starmer’s speech a ‘desperate go-around’

But Tory minister Nadhim Zahawi said of the speech, details of which were released on Wednesday evening: “This is yet another desperate relaunch of Keir Starmer – his tenth since becoming Labor leader.

“Every week he changes his position depending on what he thinks is popular – from supporting free movement to supporting the unions, he will say anything when the politics suits him.

“He needs to stop clichéd speeches and instead finally reveal a plan for people’s priorities.

“He has no say in how to cut crime, curb immigration, and reduce borrowing — that’s what the nation wants to see.”

It comes amid a rift among Sir Keir’s frontbenchers after one of them refused to endorse a ‘reform or die’ appeal to the NHS from shadow health secretary Wes Streeting.

He said he couldn’t understand why the British Medical Association union was “hostile” to the idea that with more staff should come better standards.

And he said that “we cannot continue to put money into a 20th century model of care that produces late diagnoses and more expensive treatments.”

But Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, Labour’s mental health spokesperson, declined to support the approach in an interview on three occasions on Wednesday.

When asked if she agreed with Mr Streeting, she said only that she was keeping the commitment to increase the workforce.

Sir Keir is set to deliver his speech in east London on Thursday in a bid to rival Rishi Sunak’s first major speech as prime minister yesterday.

He will pledge to deliver the ‘economy and politics Britain deserves’ and end the era of ‘sticky politics’ with ‘a new way of governing’ that will help build a fairer, greener and more dynamic Britain. Britain.

He will say, “I believe in our country, I believe in our companies, I believe in our people, I believe in our spirit, in the ambition they have for themselves…”