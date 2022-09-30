Labor warns the days of cheap gas are over in an astonishing blow for Australians

Australians will be paying historically high gas bills for years, a Labor minister has warned.

Resources Minister Madeleine King warned on Thursday that Australians should not expect gas prices to return to pre-Ukraine levels for some time.

That means gas is expected to remain above $10 per barrel. gigajoule, despite Australia being the world’s largest exporter of gas.

It also comes despite the government agreeing a deal with the three major gas exporters on the east coast to avoid a potential fuel shortage next year.

LNG exporters have agreed to supply an additional 157 petajoules to the domestic market in 2023 after discussions with the government over supply fears.

Announcing the deal, King said it would ensure “Australians continue to have access to safe and reliable gas”.

‘The new supply obligations, and [agreement]will supply gas to the domestic market when needed and ensures that future uncontracted gas will be offered to the domestic market first, on competitive and fair terms, before being offered for export,’ she said.

“Given that the agreement means that the expected shortfall will be avoided, I am confident that I will not need to take action to activate Australia’s domestic gas security mechanism.”

The safety mechanism would have been triggered on October 1 to intervene in the market and secure supplies to meet demand.

Despite the deal, King admitted there was no doubt prices were ‘very unlikely to return to the lows of $6 or $8 or even $10’.

Wholesale prices ran at about $20 per gigajoule in East Coast markets on Thursday, up from around $10 per gigajoule in February.

The figure is significantly less than the $40 per gigajoule recorded in July.

King said supply was important to bring down the price of gas, but said Labor was still committed to achieving a 43 per cent reduction from 2005 levels by 2030.

“The world is changing and this is an economy that is moving to decarbonize,” she said.

‘Gas will continue to play a role in the energy mix for some time, but we need to be careful how we plan for this transition … The really important thing is that we continue to invest in renewables because they are a safe form of energy.’

Last month, Australians were warned to expect power shortages from mid-2023 as coal and gas generation plants are withdrawn from the national electricity grid.