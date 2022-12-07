LA voters approve mansion tax of up to 5.5% on property deals over $10million for affordable homes

Los Angeles voters have approved a real estate transaction tax worth more than $10 million to raise more than $1 billion for affordable housing.

The levy, known as Proposition ULA, will see real estate transactions between $5 million and $10 million taxed at 4 percent, and mega-mansions worth more than $10 million taxed at 5.5 percent. This would represent $55,000 on a $10 million property deal.

Currently, the tax rate on all real estate sales is a low 0.45 percent. That will change on April 1 when the new measure takes effect.

Lawmakers expect the levy to raise between $600 million and $1.1 billion each year, which will be spent on affordable housing and other measures designed to keep people off the streets in America’s second-largest city.

According to Results released by LA County officials, the measure was supported by nearly 58 percent of the 887,742 votes cast. The measure states that there would be “exceptions” and that it would only be ended by a new vote.

The 5.5 percent levy would have applied to Los Angeles’ 628 real estate deals worth more than $10 million in 2021 alone, according to Mansion worldwide.

At the very least (assuming all 628 of those real estate transactions were valued at $10 million), that would have raised more than $345 million. Some Los Angeles real estate deals are worth over $100 million, so that number was actually much higher.

Mansion Global said a total of $10.6 billion in ultra-prime real estate deals were executed in Los Angeles last year, meaning the 5.5 percent levy would have raised $583 million, the 4 percent levy on the deal of $5-10 million not counting.

Of all cities in the United States, Los Angeles sees the most real estate deals worth more than $10 million, with the 2021 figure of 628 representing 27.3 percent of such deals in the country that year. Manhattan came in second, with 326 deals over $10 million.

Los Angeles is facing an ever widening wealth gap. As the ultra-rich strike deals on real estate in Beverly Hills, Malibu and Bel Air, more than 42,000 people sleep on the streets, in their cars or in homeless shelters every night.

This number increased by 2 percent as the pandemic hit the city, with Covid-19 widespread among the city’s homeless population.

Many are being forced to take to the streets by the cost of rent in the city, which has the highest rent-to-income ratio of any California county. To rent a typical two-bedroom apartment, LA County residents need 120 percent of the median income.

The income from the tax will be spent on affordable housing and on measures to prevent homelessness, such as rent allowance, income support and legal aid.

According to Bloomberg70 percent of the funding goes to affordable housing projects, with the rest going to the other preventive measures.

According to an analysis conducted by the UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies, “The measure would provide ULA with $923 million annually for affordable housing and homelessness prevention in the form of housing allowances, income support and legal advice for tenants.”

This, the Lewis Center said, citing a coalition of “affordable housing developers, homeless service providers, unions, hospitality workers and community organizations,” could have led to the creation of 26,000 affordable housing units and 43,000 new construction jobs by 2021.

The measure “would have a positive effect on the city’s housing crisis, while having no effect on the average Angeleno,” it added.

The center’s paper on the measure said that “Los Angeles is experiencing one of the most serious housing crises of any major U.S. city,” and that polls “repeatedly show” that people living in LA view homelessness as one of the most serious problems in America. the city.

The Lewis Center noted that about 72 percent of the revenue generated by the measure will come from real estate transactions worth more than $10 million, and that only 3 percent of single-family homes or apartments sold in a single year will would be affected.

Critics of the measure have said the tax transfer could make housing – including rental units – less affordable due to higher costs for landlords. The Lewis Center addressed this in its paper, noting that rents are determined by the market.

“Landlords are already setting rents at the highest price they can without losing tenants in market-compliant apartments,” the newspaper said. “If landlords choose to raise rents above the market price, they will have to deal with vacant apartments.”

LA County has previously taken steps to address the city’s homelessness problem. In 2016, voters approved Proposition HHH, which allocated $1.2 billion to build 10,000 homes for the homeless.

To date, HHH has funded 3,420 completed units, more than 5,400 of which are still under construction, according to Bloomberg, citing the LA Housing Department.