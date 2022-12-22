La Trobe University graduate proposed to at ceremony breaks silence after Clementine Ford blast

A woman introduced during her graduation from college has revealed what she thought of the grand gesture, lashing out at the “hate” thrown at her new fiancé when he was accused of “stealing her moment.”

La Trobe University student Stephanie Bail was accepting her degree in psychological sciences last week when her boyfriend walked on stage and got down on one knee.

The Melbourne University graduate shared footage of the man saying to Ms Bail: ‘I love you with all my heart’ before popping the question on stage in front of guests and fellow graduates.

The moment was widely embraced by the crowd, with a wave of applause and cooing from onlookers, but his sweet gesture was quickly condemned by feminist commentator Clementine Ford, who claimed the boyfriend had made it “all about him.”

However, the newly engaged Ms Bail strongly refuted Ms Ford’s assessment of the situation, saying that the ‘hate’ showered on her partner was ‘absolutely disappointing’.

“I was celebrating graduation (not my first time) and getting engaged to the love of my life,” she said.

“While I appreciate your concerns, I don’t appreciate being talked about, nor do I appreciate these wild assumptions being made about myself and my partner.”

Ms Bail called on Ford to remove the video blowing up their proposal because “it doesn’t represent me or my partner.”

In a diatribe uploaded to Facebook last Friday, Ford labeled the gesture “entrapment.”

She called on men to stop making empowering feminine moments about them and let women “be brilliant without you.”

“Stop f***ing stealing women’s moments from them. They are not yours. They’re not yours,” Mrs. Ford said.

‘That’s her moment, she graduated. We don’t know under what circumstances she went to college, we don’t know how hard that was for her, but she went it alone.

“Why do men look at situations where women have accomplished something for themselves, where they’re about to receive praise and admiration… and they think, ‘You know what? I’m going to make this moment about me. I’m going to make sure she always remembers that the day she graduated was the day I proposed to her. That was the most important thing that happened to her that day.”

She also called out the audience who applauded during the proposal, claiming they were indulging in “display of ownership.”

The backlash even prompted La Trobe University to remove the footage from their social media page and apologize.

“We made an error of judgment today,” the university responded to Ms Ford’s Facebook post.

Ms Bail said it was not the first time she graduated and denounced those who criticized her partner

“Our graduations are all about celebrating student achievement, and this event detracted from that important recognition of our students’ success.”

Ms. Ford’s video has garnered more than 1,300 comments, with the majority of Facebook users angry at the public proposal.

This makes me so mad!!!! I worked really hard to get my degree and if my partner did this I would be furious. And the relationship would be over,” one user wrote.

“This makes me unreasonably angry, especially for her. I hope she gets a PhD, becomes hugely successful, makes tons of money and he ends up in his mother’s basement,” another commented.

A third agreed: “Watching men pull things like this infuriates me. They are so threatened by a woman’s accomplishments that they feel the need to photobomb the moment. It’s weak and pathetic.’