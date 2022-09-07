LA Times columnist ridicules Melania Trump’s panty drama and her sex life with Donald

A Los Angeles Times columnist wrote Wednesday that Melania Trump deserved to feel “violated” by the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago and ridiculed the former first lady’s sex life.

“This is just the price you pay when you’re married to a sticky-handed ex-president who isn’t able to understand the difference between things that are his and things that aren’t.” wrote columnist Robin Abcarian.

The columnist mocked how anonymous Melania are friends told Radar Online that the former first lady bought new underwear after hers was searched, snorting at the quote, “This is her house…it’s her bedroom.” Not even her husband is allowed in her bedroom.’

“Well, where are they… ah, never mind,” Abcarian wrote.

Abcarian portrayed the former first lady as “not a particularly likable figure”, pointing to the low poll numbers she received from one last CNN poll – the lowest of any modern FLOTUS since polls began during Pat Nixon’s tenure.

A Los Angeles Times columnist went after Melania Trump on Wednesday, saying she deserved to feel “violated” by the FBI raid because of who she was married to

Melania Trump (right), seen next to former President Donald Trump (left) at Ivana Trump’s funeral in July, reportedly told friends she threw away the lingerie touched by FBI agents during the March raid. a-Lago in August

LA Times columnist Robin Abcarian (pictured) mocked Melania Trump’s pantyhose drama and her sex life in a column published Wednesday

Even Hillary Clinton, who was then a Senate candidate, left the White House with a score of 10 points higher.

That made her a target for the column headlined, “Melania Trump feels violated by the FBI search? Americans feel attacked by her husband’s behavior.’

“While it’s disconcerting to have strangers rummage through your closets and unnameable items, the unprecedented search of Melania’s bedroom and closets was legal,” Abcarian argued.

The order, she pointed out, was for “all rooms of Trump’s residence.”

“Apparently you have to put up with a search warrant every now and then in the service of the incidental suspicion of a crime. And the occasional smearing of your knickers by government hands, even with gloves,” Abcarian added.

Abcarian ridiculed the blind quotes Melania Trump’s friends gave Radar.

A friend told the site that “Melania doesn’t like strangers going through her stuff. Who knows who touched her underwear during the raid? She’ll never feel comfortable wearing it again.”

As well as: ”Most people don’t know that Melania is a bigger germ phobe than her husband. She hates people touching her and certainly doesn’t want to wear lingerie that FBI agents have had in their hands.’

Those friends told Radar that the former first lady had bought new undergarments.

“But seriously, who, other than a few overly fiery members of the Trump base, is going to tie the knot because cops are touching the former first lady’s stuff?” Abcarian wrote.

“To use a phrase made famous by Melania herself, I really don’t care, do you?” she added, citing the infamous former first lady’s coat she wore on a trip to visit migrant children separated from their parents over a Trump-backed immigration order.

At the end of the column, which also describes developments around the appointment of a special master, Abcarian reiterated that Melania Trump had caused it herself.

Melania Trump may have felt smeared by the FBI searching her drawers. But the blame lies entirely with her husband,” she wrote.

Melania had told friends she felt “violated” by the FBI search, while the ex-president expressed his disgust on Truth Social.

“I just heard that officers searched the First Lady’s closets and rummaged through her clothing and personal items,” Trump wrote.

The former president has not responded to the Truth Social column and a representative for Melania Trump has not returned DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

But Wednesday afternoon, Fox News covered the LA Times piece, as it received negative attention from Trump fans on Twitter.