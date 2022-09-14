LA school district is slammed for posting woke video that says calling junk food bad is wrong

The Los Angeles Unified School District has come under criticism after posting a video stating that junk food is bad and that food culture is based on oppression.

The district’s Human Relations and Diversity Department is said to have posted the video to Instagram, which was created by nutritionist Kera Nyemb-Diop and Blair Imani, creator of the viral web series Smarter in Seconds.

In the video, Nyemb-Diop, who boasts that people should “eat guilt-free,” condemns the negative attitude toward junk food.

“Instead of focusing on ‘good’ and ‘bad’ choices, try approaching food with neutrality in mind,” she said.

The video was immediately flagged by the LA Parent Union, which called on the district to post the video online and Nyemb-Diop’s ties to Mondelez International, one of the world’s largest snack companies.

“@LAUSDSup your Human Relations Diversity and Equity team needs supervision,” the parent group wrote on Twitter. “They shared a video of a representative from Mondelez selling high fructose corn syrup to our kids.”

The controversial video, which is no longer on the department’s Instagram account, begins with a woman presenting a plate of donuts to her boyfriend.

Shocked by the six donuts in front of her, the friend says the sweet treats are “bad” for them, but the woman dismisses her friend’s concerns.

“You are reassessing my food choices based on the wrong health standard. Not you?’

Nyemb-Diop then cuts the skit as she makes claims against “false hierarchies of food.”

“Diet culture, fat phobia and suppression systems have created false hierarchies of food and it’s everywhere,” she says.

The nutritionist is then joined by Maya Finoh, a black feminist and advocate against fat shaming, who suggests that junk food isn’t bad for you.

“We’ve all been wrongly taught from an early age that our size, and therefore the food we eat, determines our self-esteem,” says Finoh.

“The only foods that are bad for you are foods that contain allergens, poisons, and contaminants, or foods that are spoiled or otherwise inedible.”

The LA Parent Union said the video makes liars out of parents who have taught them to avoid junk food and seek better sources of nutrition.

“They tell our children that we lied to them and that no food is better for them than any other food (oppressive food hierarchy),” the group tweeted Monday.

‘@LAUSDHRDE is actively working to undermine parents and hurt children.’

The school district did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

The video was part of Blair Imani’s viral web series ‘Smarter in Second’

Many took to social media to mention the lessons in the junk food and health video

The incident garnered backlash on social media as many agree with the parents’ group that the video would do more harm than good.

A Twitter user with the handle AhabGhost wrote: ‘Terrible. The truth is that a lot of the food my HS kids eat is garbage.

‘Takis, Frappuccinos, donuts and juice in the morning. I am also sometimes guilty of making wrong choices, yes I said it already.

“But getting real, false health standards? LAUSD, we can’t prime kids for an obese life!

Jon Vassa, another Twitter user, wrote: ‘Feels the opposite of progress? I thought there was a general consensus that eating healthy foods keeps people healthy for the most part? While choosing junk can lead to preventable diseases?

Another Twitter user by the name of Rager simply wrote, “Wokeism is seeping into nutrition education.”