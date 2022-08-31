LA school district is ordered to pay $1 MILLION to ex-student who was driven self-harm by bullies

A California school district was ordered to pay $1 million to a teen who was bullied but ignored by school administrators who allegedly lied about calling the police after learning of a petition started by other students asking for her death.

Eleri Irons, now 18, filed the lawsuit in 2019 after she was relentlessly bullied at El Segundo Middle School, including a petition started by other students titled “Let’s Kill Eleri Irons” and her self-harm and a case of left behind PTSD.

She was targeted by the group between the ages of 13 and 15.

Even after discovering the petition, the teachers did not let Eleri’s parents know.

The tormented schoolgirl took refuge from the bullying by spending every lunch break in the nurse’s office.

Irons’ attorney Christa Ramey said that even after Irons’ parents found out about the bullying and asked school officials for help, they “rejected the concerns as drama about a teenage love triangle.”

Melissa Gooden, the then high school principal, reportedly lied about calling the police when she learned of the petition calling for Irons’ death on June 13, 2018.

Ramey told the LA Times that Gooden “didn’t call the police that day. She tried to make it look like they were doing everything they could, but in reality they were doing nothing all year long.’

According to Ramey, Irons’ father called the school furious that he hadn’t heard anything about the petition that day and said he would come to the school the next day to talk to Gooden.

Police say they weren’t called until the next day, just minutes before Irons’ father came to talk to them.

“They haven’t investigated any of my client’s allegations about bullying,” Ramey said of school administrators.

Police say they spoke to Irons and her father and identified the student who filed the petition and a girl who signed the petition, who have subsequently been suspended, although police have found no credible death threat.

“Every teacher, counselor, and administrator who touched this case failed not only my client, but the aggressors and every other student at the school,” Ramey said.

“Bullying must be taken seriously and the drivers are to blame if they don’t stop it,” she continued.

Melissa Moore, who serves as chief inspector of El Segundo, said the district will make changes in the wake of the case.

The school district, which is made up of about 3,500 students, will add two new safety positions for primary school students to prevent the situation from happening again.

“As a school district, we respect the court’s ruling and acknowledge the findings of the lawsuit,” Moore reportedly said.

“The next steps are up to our legal advisor. As we move forward, we are committed to self-improvement and are doing everything we can to prevent bullying in our schools, she concluded.

Irons said in a statement that she is actually grateful for the events because she hopes it means students will not face the same obstacles as when she was bullied.

“I’m so grateful to have been able to share my experience and be taken really seriously so that the next time a child asks for help, the school will handle it the way they should for me,” she said.