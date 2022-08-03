La Salle Catholic College Bankstown student rushed to hospital after school stabbing

A 16-year-old student has been rushed to hospital after allegedly being stabbed in the back outside his school in southwestern Sydney.

Emergency services were called to La Salle Catholic College Bankstown about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, shortly after the school ended.

A group of students have been known to cross the road when they were confronted by another group of boys who did not attend the school.

Witnesses told Nine News that the group harassed the students for money and when they failed to oblige, a 16-year-old student was stabbed in the back.

Emergency services rushed to La Salle Catholic College after a boy was allegedly stabbed

Teachers rushed out of the classrooms to help the injured teen and provided first aid until paramedics arrived.

The teen was treated for cuts to his back and was seen walking to the ambulance, assisted by paramedics

He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The assailants of the students had already fled when the police arrived.

A crime scene has been established.

Police saw the school arrive with bags of evidence as an investigation was launched.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident can report and contact Crime Stoppers.