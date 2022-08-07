LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford plays down fears over his ‘irritating’ tendinitis injury

LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was surprised by the attention the ‘irritating’ elbow injury has received.

Stafford’s elbow problem has limited his off-season work and earlier this week forced him not to pitch in practice.

The 34-year-old is dealing with “bad tendinitis.” NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Inside Training Camp Live Thursday.

Since the reports came out, Stafford seemed amused by the amount of traction the injury has gained, but he insisted he is on track.

“It’s gotten a lot more traction than I thought, to be honest,” he said, via the athletic.

“I’m just going through something bad right now, but I’m working through it. We have a great plan. I feel stronger every time I come out and throw. … I’m well on my way, I feel good.’

“It felt like I could make any throw I wanted today,” Stafford added.

The 34-year-old admitted the ‘tendonitis’ has taken hold more than he initially expected

Head coach Sean McVay claimed earlier this week that the halftime period gives Stafford the best chance of being fit for the start of the regular season.

And McVay claimed he was sleeping better after Saturday’s practice.

“I don’t know how much you can ask how Matthew feels, I mean, he threw it out there today,” McVay said.

“Looks good, felt good, we are well on track with what we had hoped for. I think you could actually see the ball jump out of his hand and make all kinds of throws. I think he was trying to show you that there probably aren’t too many questions to ask him…

“The way he looked today, I don’t think you’d know anything was up, and he felt fine. So I know I’ll sleep better tonight.’

McVay revealed that the team hopes Stafford will be fit by September and that the star can play 17 games in the coming season.

“It’s a bit abnormal for a quarterback,” McVay said Thursday.

“Some of these things are things that MLB pitchers deal with, so it’s something we learn a little bit about with his feedback.

‘Want to try to have him operate as little pain as possible. I think every time you’ve played for so long and you’re as tough as him I don’t know if you’ll ever be really pain free, but the target would be by September 8, and really looking for 17 games, then hopefully a few after that games, if we get that chance.

‘That is somewhat the perspective and the total approach that we want to be able to use. I don’t know if I would be so comfortable taking that approach if he hadn’t had the experience he gained.’