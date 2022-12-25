LA pastor foster mother hit and killed by hit-and-run driver while handing out Christmas presents

A retired pastor and active community member in South Los Angeles, who had been a foster mother to six children, has been killed in a hit-and-run.

Trina Newman, 61, was hit by a car just after she delivered a shipment of gifts for underprivileged children to a community center.

The collision occurred at 88th Street and South Broadway at about 3:25 p.m. when Newman had stepped off the sidewalk and got into her car.

She was pronounced dead shortly after the collision.

Friends and family, including her daughter Amarrie Nicasio and childhood friend Michele Reed, are devastated by the loss and beg the driver to come forward.

“Everyone is sad right now,” Reverend Kenneth Pitchford, a friend of Newman’s, told KTLA. “Words cannot describe what she means to this community.”

“I still don’t believe it,” Nicasio countered ABC 7. “I want to get another call from her. It hurts a lot. The day before Christmas. Christmas will never be the same again.

“I tried to run to her through the yellow tape. I just couldn’t believe what I heard over the phone,” she said KTLA.

“She helped everyone she gave back to the community in every way she could. She’s a good person. Whoever did this should step forward and turn himself in,” she added.

Newman’s death was met with dismay by her childhood friend Reed.

“One day we all go, but to go like this? It’s terrible. That someone doesn’t stop and keep going?’

The suspect’s vehicle has been described as a gray SUV, possibly a Nissan. The family hopes that security cameras in the area can help with identification.

Police are currently investigating the incident and are asking people with information to contact them.

