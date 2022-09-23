LA news anchor is FIRED after going off-script to berate his own station in rogue monologue

<!–

A Los Angeles news anchor has been fired after going off-script and calling his own television station live on the air about the departure of his beloved co-anchor.

Mark Mester, of KTLA, was first suspended and received his marching orders Thursday after he threw out a pre-prepared script and issued a passionate apology to “best friend” Lynette Romero, who had left the station a few days earlier.

“I want to start now by apologizing to you,” Mester said live on air Saturday.

What the viewers experienced was rude, cruel, inappropriate and we are so sorry.

The station had announced the departure of Romero, a long-acting and popular host of the weekend morning show, without giving her a chance to say goodbye to viewers, much to their outrage.

Station employees told the Los Angeles Times that station manager Janene Drafs announced during a short speech to the editors Thursday afternoon that Mestler had been fired.

‘[Mester] is no longer on KTLA5,” she told the staff present.

Mester had taken the opportunity on his Saturday morning show to apologize to Romero on behalf of KTLA for the way she had left in a way that implicitly criticized the station.

“I also want to say sorry to Lynette Romero, because Lynette, I love you so much, you are literally my best friend,” he said, his voice cracking now and then. “You didn’t deserve what happened to you.”

“You didn’t deserve this, it was a mistake and we hope you can find it in your heart to forgive us.”

Staffers said the producers had written an approved script for Mester to read as a tribute to Romero, accompanied by photos and clips from her broadcasts.