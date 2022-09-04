LA model who overdosed on drugs was buried with the wedding dress she never got to wear

A model who died after overdosing on a cocktail of drugs allegedly given to her and her architect friend by a Hollywood producer was buried wearing the wedding dress she never wore, her devastated parents have revealed.

In an emotional interview with The New York PostDusty and Leslie Giles said they made the decision about a month after their daughter, Christy Giles, 24, was found dead outside a California hospital in November 2021.

The parents said Christy was supposed to wear the dress at a wedding ceremony for family and friends after she and her fiancé, Jan Cilliers, eloped at the 2019 Burning Man festival.

“I asked Jan if I could please have it so we could bury her in her wedding dress,” her mother Dusty said through tears, according to The Post, “It won’t be on her, but I didn’t want anyone else to wear it.” It’s hers and unfortunately she never got to have her wedding.’

She was buried in Alabama, where her parents live, in the same state the wedding was planned for.

Christy Giles, 24, was found dead in November 2021 from a drug overdose outside a California hospital

Christy’s parents, Dusty and Leslie Giles, said they decided to bury their daughter with her unworn wedding dress

Christy’s parents also shared how her body began to decompose by the time she was buried, and her once-perfect face began to collapse on one side.

Dusty said she asked the undertaker to tilt her daughter’s face so they could hold an open casket.

The sight was so devastating that her father Leslie chose not to see his daughter.

“I couldn’t look at her… I didn’t see her at all,” he said. Overcome with grief when he recounted the memory, he had to leave the interview, according to The Post.

‘He made the decision not to see her because it was too much,’ Dusty said of her husband, ‘She was a ‘daddy’s girl’. This is all still too much. How do we deal with it? We are broken, we are trying to carry an unbearable burden.’

The wedding dress Christy was never allowed to wear. She and her parents planned a ceremony in Alabama, but she was buried there instead

A box of Christy’s wedding dress and some other items, which was buried next to Christy

Giles was found on the sidewalk of Southern California Hospital in Culver City on November 13, 2021. She died a short time later from an overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs.

A few hours later, her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26, was left behind in Kaiser West Los Angeles. She remained in a coma until she died on November 24 of organ failure and intoxication from cocaine, MDMA and possibly other drugs.

Their deaths were ruled as drug-induced murders.

Surveillance videos show their bodies being dumped by three masked men driving a Toyota Prius without license plates, and a month later Hollywood producer David Pearce, 39, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Also arrested was his roommate, actor Brandt Osborn, 42. Both men are now charged with murder.

Pearce is also charged with unrelated rape and assault of seven women, several of whom allege they were drugged while they were with him.

In addition to the murder charge in connection with Christy’s death, he also faces two more felony charges for selling or offering a controlled substance to the women leading up to their drug-induced murders. If convicted on all charges, Pearce could face up to 120 years in prison.

Giles (left) and Cabrales-Arzola (right) were found overdosed after being dumped outside two separate LA hospitals on Nov. 13

Pearce was pictured partying with Cabralez-Arzola hours before her death. The young architect was also caught having fun with Giles in terrifying photos from the final hours before their tragic murders.

The Times reported that he and the women met that night at the warehouse party in LA, where Cabrales texted Giles about 4 a.m. asking if she wanted cocaine, according to an affidavit of a search warrant issued by Det. Jonathan Vander Lee.

“I’m in the kitchen,” Cabrales replied to Giles, “let’s make a rule.”

Surveillance cameras in the warehouse captured Cabrales and Giles leaving the party with the three men: Pearce, Ansbach and Osborn in Osborn’s Hyundai. They were at Pearce .’s apartment around 5 a.m

About twenty minutes later, Giles texted her boyfriend, “Let’s go,” along with a wide-eyed emoji.

“Yes,” Cabrales replied. “I’ll call an Uber. 10 minutes away.’

Pearce is also facing a slew of sexual assault charges for a range of unrelated cases — such as the LA DA warned he may have other victims (pictured in 2018)

Pearce, 40, and Brandt Osborn, 42, (pictured) are charged with murder in the November 13 deaths of Christy Giles, 24, and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26

According to video footage, a car believed to be the Uber arrived at the apartment and was seen leaving after a five-minute wait.

“A striking fact is that both Giles and Cabrales wanted to leave Pearce’s residence, as evidenced by their lyrics and ordering an Uber,” Vander Lee wrote. “The next time they’re seen, they’ll be dead.”

Cameras later captured Pearce carrying Giles’ body to his Prius and driving to a hospital, where she was left on the sidewalk, Vander Lee wrote. The same was done with Cabrales.

Vander Lee recalled in his affidavit that detectives spoke to a “visibly nervous” Osborn, who said he hadn’t seen Giles or Cabrales taking drugs.

“I didn’t give them anything, okay, that’s not how I live,” Osborn said. He said, ‘They were making noises, but I thought give them a few hours and they’ll come out, but it seemed like they were getting worse.’

Osborn said he panicked because he had never been in this situation before.

“We didn’t know them,” he added, saying he didn’t take them to the same hospital because “we didn’t know what that would look like.”