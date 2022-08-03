LA mayoral hopeful Rick Caruso slams opponent Karen Bass for her ‘failing’ record on crime

LA’s mayoral candidate, billionaire Rick Caruso, has rejected the endorsement of his opponent Karen Bass by President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, saying it is doing nothing to improve its “failing track record” in tackling homelessness and security in the United States. to wipe out the city.

Former Republican Caruso, who made his fortune in real estate development, was backed by celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Running on a platform of crackdown on crime and disorder in the increasingly lawless city, he seeks to end the famed left-wing leaders he believes are responsible for the current state of affairs.

Among them, he says, is Bass, who has served as a Democratic congressman for California’s 37th district since 2011.

In a tweet Tuesday night, after Biden and Harris approved her, he said: “No endorsement will hide the fact that Karen Bass has a track record of failing to address LA’s homelessness, public safety and corruption.

“These statements of support have absolutely nothing to do with what this campaign is really about.

“After 20 years of representing Karen Bass, LA needs new leadership that can steer our city in a positive direction and make it more livable.

“The same old establishment politicians will not prevent this city from falling into an even more desperate situation,” he said.

Biden and Harris released a joint statement yesterday in support of Bass.

They said, “Karen Bass has earned our friendship and our respect for her leadership in Congress on crime prevention strategies, effective and fair policing, and the well-being of children and families.”

She embraced their praise, claiming in her own subsequent tweets that the pair had taken care of American cities “on an unprecedented level in infrastructure, environment, economic recovery and much more.”

It was a more glowing review than a few weeks ago, when she said in an interview with The Ankler that her relationship with Harris was just “fine.”

Bass tried to pour cold water on speculation that she and Harris were “frenemies.”

“My relationship with her is fine,” she said.

She added that they had always been “played off” against each other as black female politicians, and neither wanted that to be the case.

“During the… We call them Veepstakes. During the Veepstakes, there were a number of attempts to pit the two of us against each other.

Bass claimed Biden and Harris had “delivered on an unprecedented level for US cities” on the “environmental and economic recovery” despite the US being in the throes of a recession

“There was an article that came out calling me the anti-Kamala, and I immediately tweeted, ‘Don’t do that. I’m not anti-Kamala,’ and we both said we wouldn’t allow this. to happen.

‘I liked tabloid journalism. I was disappointed. I have no conflict with the vice president. I admire the work she has done. I think the attacks on her have been relentless.

“I mean, she just came after a few months of attacks and she’s been attacked since she was named vice president,” she said.

Bass marginally defeated Caruso in the June 7 primaries, gaining 43.1 percent of the city’s vote, surpassing his 36 percent.

Neither won the 50 percent needed to be named the candidate, so will face the November general election.

Caruso is a new politician who has vowed to solve the problems career politicians like Bass haven’t tackled for years, a campaign strategy reminiscent of Donald Trump’s successful 2016 bid for the White House.

Caruso spins on a city cleanup platform, where crime and homelessness are spiraling out of control

Celeb Support: Elon Musk Endorsed Caruso on Twitter Ahead of the June Primary

Both Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian voted for Caruso in the primaries, telling their hundreds of millions of Instagram followers to do the same

Rick Caruso with Gwyneth Paltrow in 2017. Bass previously suggested that celebrities only endorsed him because he rented them space in his commercial buildings

In the primaries, he was more popular among Latinos than Bass.

While Bass enjoys Democratic support, Caruso’s supporters include Elon Musk, Katie Perry, Snoop Dogg, Wolfgang Puck, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian, many of whom have used social media to advocate for him.

Bass has been similarly endorsed by Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, John Legend and Kathy Griffin.

Caruso is one of, if not the most prolific commercial property landlords in LA

He has brushed aside comparisons to Trump in the past, despite serving as an adviser to him.