Read our La Liga beginner’s guide to learn about the world’s most technical soccer league.

Spanish soccer’s top flight has long been one of the most absorbing spectacles anywhere in the world. It is a league that continues to lift standards when it comes to the beautiful game.

Founded in 1929, La Liga has been a stage for colourful, vibrant, and committed soccer. The division has been home to some of the finest footballers, coaches, and teams the game has ever seen.

It is a division that has come to be defined by the two biggest teams involved: Real Madrid and Barcelona. Real Madrid is the capital club and the most successful team in the history of La Liga. Meanwhile, Barcelona seeks to sample glory with an accompanying flair.

The finest players LaLiga has ever seen have donned the white of Real and the red and blue of Barca.

Watching La Liga

Barcelona’s talisman during that era was Laszlo Kubala, a four-time Liga winner. However, it is the “Dream Team” assembled by Johan Cruyff in the early 1990s who are lauded. More recently, Pep Guardiola’s magnificent outfit has become synonymous with the Blaugrana (blue and red) jersey.

The rivalry between the two has taken many twists and turns, although the modern-day struggle between Real’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi to be considered the finest player of their generation has added more fuel to the fire. The stunning goalscoring of both forwards has pushed each team to new heights.

For a long time, it made for a duopoly in La Liga. However, the emergence of Atletico Madrid under their enigmatic manager, Diego Simeone, has added a refreshing edge to title races that had previously grown a little stale.

Aside from Atletico, the division is bristling with sleeping giants. Valencia, Sevilla, Villarreal, and the Athletic Club will all be hopeful about following the path tread by the capital club as they seek to force their way into the race for the title without the massive monetary backing.

Aside from the “el Clásico” encounter between Real Madrid and Barcelona that is played twice a year (arguably the biggest club soccer game in the world), there are other iconic rivalries dotted about the division. The matches between Real and Atletico (the Madrid derby), Barcelona and Espanyol (the Barcelona derby), and Real Sociedad and Athletic (the Basque derby) are all well worth savouring.

Competition among La Liga’s top four teams should be considered an accomplishment for any team other than the illustrious trio. The top three sides will qualify for the UEFA Champions League automaticallwhilenthe teamide in fourth will still have tchance tonce mix it with European soccer’s elite should they progress through a qualifying round.

Europa League soccer will be on offer to those teams that can mustfifth-fth and sixth-place finishes. Aside from that, the next 11 best-placed teams will make up mid-table, either looking up at the continental spots or over their shoulder towards the relegation trapdoor.

As is typical for European leagues, the bottom three teams will be sent to the Segunda Division, where they will be replaced by the top three teams from the second tier the following season.

Often there are extremely fine margins in the tussle for the title, European spots, or to stay afloat in La Liga. In many leagues, teams with the same number of points are separated by their goal difference, which is the number of goals scored minus the number of goals given up. In La Liga, however, the head-to-head record between the two teams is used to break ties.

It makes it more important for teams to attack each other, especially when they are in the same position, because the result could have big effects at the end of the season.

Appeal of La Liga

Mesh all these enthralling factors together, and in the eyes of many, La Liga is the most fascinating. Firstly, it is intense. Secondly, it is highly entertaining. Thirdly, it’s a high-quality sporting competition, no doubt.

Aside from La Liga, the Spanish clubs play in two club competitions: the Copa del Rey (the King’s Cup) and the Supercopa de Espaa (the final between the winner of La Liga and the winner of the Copa del Rey tournament).

Source: Football Arroyo