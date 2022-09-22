LA hit-and-run driver who plowed into mom and baby asks to be let out of punishment EARLY

A California youth convicted of mowing down a mother and her eight-month-old baby in a horrific hit-and-run last year has asked for early release – despite being sentenced to just seven months in a juvenile detention center .

As the 16-year-old driver must appear in a court in LA at 9 Thursday to enter her plea, the young mother expressed outrage that District Attorney George Gascon did not inform her of the hearing.

“I’m still incredibly disappointed in the justice system in LA, but I’m not surprised to learn that I’m once again being denied my rights as a victim to participate and use my voice in the legal process,” the mother, identified only as Rachel, told Fox News Digital‘F— George Gascon.’

Rachel said she expected the boy’s next hearing to be on November 8, near the end of his sentence of just over half a year in prison, which she thought was too short to begin with.

The incident made headlines in June after Gascon’s office — long known for going light on criminals in the name of progressive reform — sought a softball sentence while prosecuting the 16-year-old who was drunk while driving the stolen vehicle.

Chilling footage from the August 6, 2021 incident showed Rachel pushing her son Charlie in a stroller through the Venice neighborhood when the car came barreling towards her.

She tried to get out of the way in the narrow alley, but the car swerved towards her and hit her and the stroller, throwing her over the top of the car and driving into the baby.

As horrified bystanders ran to help, the driver sped off – only stopping when a pickup truck blocked his path.

During his sentencing in June, it was decided that the teenager – known only as KB – would serve his sentence in a ‘youth supervision camp’ rather than a youth prison.

Rachel spoke in her victim impact statement about the devastating impact of the teenager’s actions – who had drugs in her system at the time but was not drunk.

‘I thought these were the last moments of our lives; we were dead,’ she wrote.

‘That feeling, along with the memory of a car accelerating straight into us, will haunt me forever.’

She described in vivid detail the terrifying moment he rushed towards her and her baby.

“As the car approached me and my child, I stopped walking and moved the pushchair and myself up against a building on the right hand side of the road to ensure we gave the reckless driver plenty of room to pass,” said Rachel .

‘As the car came dangerously close to us, KB turned the wheels in our direction and accelerated as he aimed to kill us.’

“I was also told that his record would be expunged when he turns 18,” she continued.

‘How on earth can that be? He tried to murder two innocent pedestrians. Murder. And we have video evidence. My child would be dead if I hadn’t been there to protect him.’

Gascon’s office told Fox News the youth camp was ‘an appropriate solution’.

The Sheriff’s Department agreed with the crimes that were filed.

‘At the arraignment the minor admitted two offenses of violence by force likely to cause great bodily harm and one offense of hit-and-run.

‘The supervisory authority recommended, and the court sentenced the minor to a youth camp for five to seven months, an appropriate solution.’

They said the youth court aimed to ‘rehabilitate young people’.

“In this case, this teenager will be held accountable for his actions and receive the necessary services to promote positive development to prevent him from committing future offenses,” the office added.

Still, Rachel remained furious.

“I have never been more surprised or disappointed, and in fact, I have never felt as victimized as I have by the system and current policies of LA’s DA, George Gascon,” Rachel wrote.

“My heart breaks when I think of all the other victims out there, less fortunate than me, whose killers get lenient sentences and are released from prison before completing their sentences.”

She added: ‘George Gascon does not value my life or my child’s or any other victim out there and would rather reward monsters like KB by demonstrating to them that their actions have no consequences.

‘DA Gascon tells him and every other thug in LA County that it doesn’t matter if you try to murder people.

“Why are Gascon’s policies prioritizing the livelihood of rotten monsters when my child, my baby, unable to protect himself, is left to fend for himself and is essentially told his life doesn’t matter?”

Gascon, 68, was elected in November 2020 but has proven deeply unpopular for his progressive policies, which critics say are soft on crime.

In August, the recall petition fell just short of the 567,000 required to bring the proposal to a vote, while still collecting about 520,000 names.