LA Galaxy sign Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig on a three-year deal

Los Angeles Galaxy has announced the signing of 22-year-old Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig.

Barcelona coach Xavi did not include Puig in the pre-season as he fell out of favor and the club has now let him leave for free.

Puig was once a highly regarded candidate after coming to the Barcelona academy in 2013. He made his senior team debut in 2018 as a substitute in a 4-1 win over Cultural Leonesa in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.

LA Galaxy hopes Riqui Puig will help the team qualify for the MLS playoffs this season

Puig has moved to the MLS club on a free transfer after falling down the pecking order

He would make 60 appearances with the club scoring two goals and 10 assists.

Puig has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with a buy-back clause for Barcelona and a 50 percent resale fee.

“We are delighted to welcome Riqui to LA Galaxy,” club head coach Greg Vanney said on Thursday.

“Riqui is a very technical and well-trained player with incredible experience for his age. He will fit seamlessly into our group and playing style.”

LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney strongly believes in Puig’s technical ability

Puig had been linked with interest from several European clubs but reportedly signed with the Galaxy after being convinced by former Barcelona team-mate Victor Vazquez.

LA Galaxy is currently ninth in the MLS Western Conference with 22 points and a 9-10-3 record.

The Galaxy also announced that midfielder Rayan Raveloson has been transferred to Ligue 1 team AJ Auxerre to open a spot on the roster for Puig.