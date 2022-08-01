LA Galaxy ‘reaches verbal agreement to sign shunned Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig on loan’

LA Galaxy has reached a verbal agreement to take over shunned Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig.

The Spanish side have been trying to discharge Puig all summer and LA Galaxy could finally offer a route away from the Nou Camp for the youngster, with the signing expected to be confirmed tonight.

The 22-year-old played just 14 games in LaLiga last season and Blaugrana boss Xavi has made it clear that Puig is not in his plans for next season.

Barcelona is said to have informed the player that it is considering extending his contract for one season to loan him out Spanish outlet AS.

With Puig’s future at the Nou Camp looking bleak, he could look for a team where he has guaranteed minutes to continue developing.

Some Serie A clubs are said to be interested in a transfer for the young Spaniard, but Barcelona have not received any formal offers.

However, the MLS could now offer Puig an escape, as LA Galaxy would have made a move for him.

The report adds that both clubs and the player have reached a verbal agreement on a loan period for Puig.

He will reportedly be on loan to LA Galaxy for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, but a formal deal will have to be struck once MLS registration ends on August 4.

Thanks to the Catalan giants’ relationship with the MLS club, the move from the Barcelona academy product could easily be squeezed before the deadline.

Barcelona and LA Galaxy are said to have first developed a relationship when the American club first tried to sign Sergi Roberto earlier this year.

Although the 30-year-old remained in Barcelona, ​​the two sides have been in constant communication ever since, discussing possible transfers for players who don’t see many minutes at the Nou Camp, the AS report adds.

According to various reports, Puig is one of seven players, including Neto, Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite and Memphis Depay, who could sack Xavi this summer as the manager looks to build his side.

Xavi has been eager to bring in reinforcements ahead of the new campaign, but he recognizes the importance of selling players before pursuing new transfer targets due to the financial circumstances at the club.

The Barcelona boss has already sacked a large number of players this summer as he wants to overhaul Barcelona’s roster for next season.

Philippe Coutinho has sealed a permanent move to Aston Villa for around £17million after successful talks between the Premier League club and Barcelona.

Clement Lenglet was loaned to Tottenham from Barcelona after more than 100 appearances for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona also parted ways with Dani Alves for the second time after he returned to Nou Camp in December last year and played 17 games.