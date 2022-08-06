LA Galaxy are ‘targeting another Barcelona player’ after Riqui Puig signed earlier this week 

LA Galaxy is reportedly looking for a new Barcelona player after Riqui Puig joined the club earlier this week.

Puig attracted interest from a number of European clubs but signed for the MLS side after being persuaded by fellow ex-Barcelona star Victor Vazquez.

The Galaxy then announced that midfielder Rayan Raveloson would be transferred to Ligue 1 team AJ Auxerre to open a roster spot for Puig.

Greg Vanney’s LA Galaxy Already Signed Barcelona’s Riqui Puig This Summer

Bringing in Puig was something of a coup for the club, as he is only 22 and got quite a bit of playing time at the Camp Nou.

The Galaxy currently sits ninth in the MLS Western Conference with 22 points and a 9-10-3 record.

According to reports in ASthe MLS side now has their eyes on another player within Barcelona’s current roster.

They couldn’t reveal a name, but suggested it was probably a defensive player.

The Catalan giants will be key to getting unnecessary players off their books as financial difficulties have left them struggling to register new players.

Despite this, Xavi’s side is still happy to spend a lot of money, with Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde all arriving for over £40 million.