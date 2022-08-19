LA fire supervisors called Kobe Bryant crash scene pics ‘plutonium’ ordered cops to get rid of them

Los Angeles fire officials reportedly knew that sharing graphic photos of the crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant would get them in trouble for being called “plutonium” and had to be removed.

Sky Cornell, a public information officer for the LA County Fire Department, told a jury on Tuesday that first responders limited the damage after it was revealed they shared photos of the helicopter crash that killed Bryant, 41, and his daughter, Gianna. 13, in 2020.

Cornell, who admitted to investigators that he “wanted to see Kobe” while the photos were being shared, said an official warned the department of what they were doing. TMZ reported.

‘Just a reminder folks, there are no secrets! Somehow people are exposed,” the email reads, Cornell said.

He added that colleague Tony Imbrenda, who admitted to sharing the photos at an awards ceremony, called the photos “plutonium” and that he had to “get rid of them”.

Sky Cornell, a public information officer for the LA County Fire Department, said an officer had sent an email warning them against sharing photos of the crash that killed Kobe Bryant.

Imbrenda, another public information official, was fired on Wednesday as he testified that he shared photos of the helicopter crash at the 2020 Golden Mike Awards, a journalism awards gala in Southern California.

Cornell claimed that was when he first came across the photos, neither of which showed Bryant’s body, but did depict other human remains.

Cornell told the court on Thursday that while the setting was not appropriate for sharing the graphic photos, he claimed they were being used as a “training” opportunity.

Also on Thursday, Arlin Kahan, another firefighter, said he was the person who took the first photos of the crash and sent them to Imbrenda, who described Kahan as “the one who manages the photos.”

Kahan claimed his photos were intended to document the crash site, not photos of human remains.

Widow Vanessa Bryant’s attorney refuted the claim, suggesting that it was a fire chief who took the photos of the crash for documentation purposes, not Kahan.

“You weren’t even a first responder,” the lawyer said, according to… Insider.

Kahan also claimed that his intention was to delete the photos once the investigation was closed.

It is the latest in the process after Vanessa filed a lawsuit against the LA County Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office for invasion of privacy after footage of the crash was shared by officers.

Fellow public information officer Tony Imbrenda (pictured) admitted to sharing photos of the crash at an awards ceremony in 2020. He called the photos ‘plutonium’

Earlier this week, LA Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Russell revealed that he sent photos of the wreckage to Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Sanchez a day after the incident.

Russell said he was playing the popular Call of Duty shooter game with Sanchez when he told the deputy that he had crime-scene photos he allegedly got from fellow LA Deputy Joey Cruz. TMZ reported.

During his testimony, Russell also admitted to making mistakes when he originally told investigators that he shared the photos while he was at work, and that the images do not show any physical remains.

“I made mistakes,” he told the court, adding that he has not faced any disciplinary action for sharing the graphic photos.

Cruz also testified on Tuesday, admitting that he showed pictures of the crash to a bartender to “relieve the stress” he had been dealing with from the case.

On Monday, Brian Jordan, a retired LA County firefighter, claimed he had been instructed by his superiors to take photos of the helicopter crash site.

Jordan denied sending the footage to anyone outside the sheriff or fire department, but at times seemed confused about the events.

Brian Jordan, a retired LA County firefighter, claimed he was ordered by his superiors to take photos of the deadly helicopter crash site (pictured)

Jordan denied sending the footage to anyone outside the sheriff or fire department

The former firefighter repeatedly told the court that he “doesn’t really remember being in the accident” and doesn’t “remember what was up there.”

Luis Li, Vanessa’s attorney, asked why the laptop he handed in was missing the hard drive, and Jordan replied that he didn’t know what had happened.

“I have no idea,” Jordan said, but added, “I haven’t manipulated any devices.”

When asked if he had photographed Gianna Bryant’s remains, he said, according to… Law and crime: ‘I don’t even know who that is.’

He added: ‘I don’t know what I was shooting. I’m here on false charges, so make sure I don’t bring my brain back to that crash.”

During his two-hour testimony, Jordan asked for an apology from the witness stand three times, citing the emotional trauma.

Brian Jordan, a retired firefighter, testifies in Los Angeles on Monday about photos he took of the Calabasas crash site. We walked off the stands three times

Vanessa Bryant (right) has filed a lawsuit seeking unspecified damages from both the fire service and the sheriff’s office for alleged misconduct

Jordan insisted that Anthony Marrone, the then deputy chief who has been acting chief since August 1 this year, told him to take the photos.

“He said, ‘Take pictures, take pictures, take pictures,’ Jordan said, describing a stairwell where he and Marrone were standing when the order was given.

Jordan added, “Maybe that was the only time I should have disobeyed.” Marrone denied in an August 2020 affidavit that he ordered Jordan to take photos.

He said he had instructed everyone not to photograph victims “because such pictures are not correct or appropriate.”

Vanessa Bryant is claiming unspecified damages from both the fire service and the sheriff’s office.

The process is expected to take another week.