LA family slams DA after DUI driver was bailed – only to ‘strike and kill woman in 100mph smash’

An LA family woke up DA George Gascon after a suspected drunk driver was released on bail, then killed their daughter in a separate 100mph crash – with the alleged killer now back on bail.

Jennifer Blesdoe Bean, 21, was leaving a bonfire near Dockweiler Beach in Playa Del Ray on June 12 when, according to police, 27-year-old Neal Cooper plowed his huge Chevy Silverado truck into her car at 100 mph and near her. killed a collision.

Cooper was taken to hospital in the aftermath. But he was later released, despite a terrible track record behind the wheel that has now resulted in the death of a young woman.

The alleged killer is free to walk the streets thanks to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon and his lenient bail laws designed to increase “equity”.

Cooper had previously been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in another February accident in LA’s Manhattan Beach.

But as no one was injured in the collision, he was released on his own admission and allowed to go back to the streets. CBS News reports.

“One of the things that the family is upset about, and we’re not happy about, is that despite the fact that his bail was set very high, there was a bail cut and he was able to bail, LAPD Detective James said Dickson in a press conference on Monday with Blesdoe Bean’s family.

They are now demanding answers and responsibility in the fatal crash in which her mother, said Jedan Blesdoe, shattered “every bone in my beautiful baby’s body.”

She added that she is “angry” at the situation, according to KTLA, and believes that Jennifer’s death could and should have been prevented.

Jennifer Blesdoe Bean, 21, was killed in a crash near Dockweiler Beach in Playa Del Ray on June 12, as she exited a bonfire.

Police have since revealed that the driver, 27-year-old Neal Cooper, was traveling at 100mph in the moments before the collision.

The family only found out about Cooper’s previous criminal history when they searched public records – and found that he was still in court before the February crash.

“Why did my family have to search public records to find out he had a different court date, go to his other court date and tell them he killed my sister?” Tiffany Lewis asked at the press conference.

She said he was “taken into custody” only after that happened.

‘My sister was 21. She had dreams. She was also a family oriented person,” Lewis said of Blesdoe Bean. “She loved her life and her death was preventable.”

Authorities have also revealed that Cooper was traveling close to 100 mph (160 km/h) in the moments leading up to the crash, the Los Angeles Police Department revealed at Monday’s press conference.

They said that because there were no witnesses to the crash, they needed a search warrant to get the Cooper’s truck event recorder, which they could get their hands on.

Officers then reconstructed the collision and found that he was “caught nearly 100 miles per hour,” Dickson said.

He may now face charges of vehicular manslaughter and will appear in court again on September 26.

In a press conference on Monday, Blesdoe Bean’s family reprimanded district attorney George Gascon for letting Cooper back out on the streets following a February arrest for drink-driving.

Her sister, Tiffany Lewis, said the family only learned about Cooper’s arrest when they searched public records

However, Cooper isn’t the first criminal to take to the streets again to commit a new crime.

In June, two El Monte police officers, Joseph Anthony Santana, 31, and Michael Domingo Paredes, 42, were killed by a career criminal who was on probation for possession of a firearm for which he had served just 20 days in prison.

The officers were responding to a call of a stabbing at an El Monte motel on June 14 when they were shot and killed by gang member Justin William Flores, 35, who also shot himself.

Flores was on probation for a previous gun charge at the time of the shooting, after serving just 20 days in prison for possession of an illegal gun.

The sentence was handed down to Flores in 2021 as part of a lenient plea deal made possible by Gascon’s lax bail laws.

Justin William Flores, 35, was on probation for previous gun possession when he shot and killed two officers in June

The plea deal also caused prosecutors to drop charges against Flores, who was charged with possession methamphetamine, as well as ammunition for the illegal pistol.

He should have been sentenced to a minimum of three years, law enforcement sources said, as he was already on parole after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

It has since been revealed that at the time of the shooting, Flores also had a long criminal record for offenses of more than ten years and that it had been illegal to carry a weapon since 2011.

And just a day before the deadly shooting, Flores was ordered by his parole officer to appear in court over a probation violation after his girlfriend reported assaulting her last week.

Flores’ wife said her husband had assaulted her before and she warned Paredes and Santana that he had a gun at a motel when they responded to a report of a stabbing.

Flores, however, was not taken into custody.

Still, Gascon defended Flores’ lenient punishment in the aftermath.

He said that Flores had no “documented history of violence” and that the conviction was in accordance with the laws.

‘We have an imperfect system,” Gascon said at a press conference.

“Not just here in LA, it’s everywhere. I know this is frustrating to hear, and for some it may not help heal the wounds.

“We’re not serving our community when we try to pretend we can predict 100 percent of the time when these cases will happen.”

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon has enacted lax bail laws, which critics say allow criminals back on the street. He was pictured at a press conference earlier this month

Meanwhile, other criminals have praised Gascon for his lax sentencing.

In a leaked call from prison, obtained exclusively by: Fox newsLuis Angel Hernandez could be heard praising Gascon for abolishing punishment improvements that could extend a criminal’s sentence.

“I’m going to get that bastard’s name on my face. That’s a champion there,” he said in the phone call.

“F****** Gascon,” Hernandez was heard to say in the audio, which was featured on a Tucker Carlson series about the rising crime rate in the City of Angels. “That’s the n***** over there, bro. He’s making historic changes for all of us, mate.’

Hernandez is currently serving a prison sentence for shooting and murdering a marijuana delivery service delivery man during an armed robbery in 2018.

Los Angeles residents angry with the awakened district attorney’s policy have since tried to recall Gascon, but their efforts failed when organizers ruled 200,000 signatures invalid.

The organizers of the recall had to collect nearly 570,000 valid petition signatures to plan an election.

But provincial officials found that only about 520,000 of the 710,000 collected were valid, well below the threshold, after disqualifying nearly 200,000 submitted signatures.