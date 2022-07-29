LA DROPS plans for indoor mask mandate after cities rebelled and Covid rates ‘stabilized’

Los Angeles County has suspended plans to bring back a universal mandate for indoor masks as the Covid wave subsides and hospital admissions have stabilized, the health director announced Thursday.

Health Director Barbara Ferrer had warned two weeks ago that the LA County Department of Public Health could reintroduce a face covering requirement if trends in hospitalizations continue by criteria set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But yesterday, in the much-anticipated weekly public health briefing, she announced that the country’s most populous county had sidestepped the need to re-impose the broad mask rule.

“We’re on the decline right now, and it’s hard for us to imagine reintroducing universal indoor masking when we’re at this significant decline,” Ferrer said.

It’s likely the county would have seen an uprising had they tried to get citizens to wear masks indoors again, with Beverley Hills, Pasadena, El Segundo and Long Beach all coming out to say they wouldn’t have the rule. enforced .

The decision came as the county’s level of community transfer remained at the CDC’s “high” level, but based on recent Covid data, it was predicted to drop to “average” in the coming weeks.

“My City Council colleagues and I firmly believe that the decision to wear a mask should be the choice of the individual and not imposed by LA County,” El Segundo Mayor Drew Boyles said in a statement. statement made before the announcement.

Ferrer said transmission has been declining steadily since July 23, pointing to flat and declining data. Hospital admissions have also fallen, “possibly the beginning of a downward trend in cases.”

However, she warned that the situation was under constant surveillance and could be reviewed if transfer and hospitalizations turned the other way.

Ferrer reminded residents that, while not mandatory, face masks were still an effective and recommended tool for limiting the spread of Covid.

The mask mandate for some indoor spaces, including healthcare facilities, subways and buses, airports, prisons and shelters for the homeless, remains in effect.

If the new requirements had come into effect, masks would be required to be worn at all times in all indoor public spaces, including shared offices, manufacturing facilities, warehouses, shops, restaurants and bars, theaters and schools.

The United States is currently suffering a new wave of Covid cases, driven by the highly transmissible, vaccine-evasive BA.5 variant, which now accounts for a majority of cases.

Any renewed mask mandate would have been highly controversial within the province and across the country, as many question the effectiveness of a mandate and the merits of trying to enforce it.

No individuals were cited for refusing to wear masks under previous mandates, with officials favoring education over fines and citations.

Lili Bosse, the Democratic mayor of Beverly Hills, told Fox and Friends yesterday that her city would ignore any mask mandate.

She had previously rejected the option to enforce an inner mask mandate, and the council, led by herself, voted unanimously not to commit any resources.

Both Long Beach and Pasadena, which are within LA County but have their own health departments, also said they would not enforce the mandate.

‘The [Long Beach] Health Department strongly encourages people to take personal responsibility and common sense measures to protect themselves, their loved ones and the wider community from Covid-19,” said a statement from Long Beach.

“People are advised to mask indoors in public places, do rapid tests before and three to five days after social gatherings, and choose outdoor activities whenever possible.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she was pleased with Ferrer’s announcement because “unenforceable mandates don’t work.”

“I am hopeful that we will now be able to move from this heightened focus on masking mandates to what really matters – aiming at advancing the efficacy of vaccines and boosters, improving access to COVID-19 treatments and continuing to educate our County’s residents about the benefits of masking,” Barger said in a statement Thursday.

“I feel comfortable leaving this decision in the very capable hands of the public.”