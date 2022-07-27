LA County Supervisor dismisses critics of renewed school mask mandates as ‘snowflake weepies’

Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl called those who object to the masking of mandates “snowflake weepies” during a Board of Trustees meeting with county public health director Barbara Ferrer.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Ferrer, 81, expressed relief that a return to indoor mask mandates may not be necessary as new cases of Covid-19 are steadily declining.

Despite that development, Kuehl, 81, still targeted the critics of the mask policy. The outgoing supervisor said: “I’ve been particularly struck by the backlash from some, if not really significant, number of ‘snowflake weepings’ about how oppressive it is to wear a mask.”

Curiously, Kuehl went on to draw a comparison between mask mandates and wearing everyday clothes.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl during a rally wonders aloud why people don’t get as angry about wearing shirts and shoes as they do about wearing masks

She said: ‘I don’t hear them writing about shoes, which are actually more oppressive to your feet than wearing a mask on your face, but we really do that for health or the obligation to wear a shirt if you enter a restaurant. ‘

In December 2020, Kuehl made national news after dining out just hours after she voted to dine at restaurants in the province amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Kuehl was seen outside Il Forno Trattoria, an Italian restaurant near her home in Santa Monica, California, last Tuesday. Fox news reported.

Earlier that day, Kuehl described outdoor dining as “a very dangerous situation,” and told a meeting of the LA County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday that the practice was unsafe.

“This is a serious health problem and we need to take it seriously,” Kuehl said. “The servers are not protected from us, and they are not protected from their other tables they serve at that specific time, plus all the hours they work.”

In June 2022, Kuehl announced she would not seek re-election

Fox News reported that Kuehl’s visit to the restaurant came on the last day before the outdoor dining ban went into effect for the county’s 31,000 restaurants in the run-up to the holiday season.

In Tuesday’s meeting, Ferrer said she was “relieved” to report that there has been a steady decline in the average new infections from Covid-19.

Ferrer said, “We may be positioned to pause the implementation of universal masking.”

A final decision will be taken on Thursday on whether to suspend the mandate. If the country decides to proceed with issuing a mandate, it would take effect Friday.

The decision will be made on the basis of hospital admissions in the province. The rate should be close to 10 per 100,000 inhabitants. Last Thursday the number was 11.7 admissions per 100,000 inhabitants.

Local governments in several Los Angeles County cities, including Beverly Hills, Manhattan Beach and Long Beach, have already said they would defy a county mandate on masks.

In the province, masks are still mandatory in hospitals and clinics, bus and train stations, airports, prisons, shelters and public transport.

In addition, neighboring Orange County’s Healthcare Agency said in a statement it would not implement a mask mandate.

The video of the regulators’ meeting was posted online by Kevin Dalton, who until recently ran for a seat on the board.

After uploading the clip, Dalton posted a screenshot of an email he sent to Kuehl.

Dalton wrote to the superintendent, “I’m one of those snowflake weepers you referred to who don’t want my family forced to wear a mask.”

He continued: ‘It is hard to describe how much disgust I have for your comments’

Dalton concluded his email by writing: “Unfortunately there isn’t much to do in the near future, but I can promise you that I will do everything I can to make sure you don’t get a board of trustees in the next election.” are more.’

Kuehl responded to Dalton writing: ‘You’re lucky coward, I’m done.’

