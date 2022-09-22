LA Clippers’ John Wall reveals he ‘got about as close as you can get’ to committing suicide

Five-time All-Star John Wall has opened up about his personal battle with mental health in a published essay for The player standwhen he came ‘as close as you can get’ to suicide after a serious injury that almost required his foot to be amputated and the death of his mother and grandmother.

Wall has been through a series of injuries and has played in just 113 games over the past five seasons, first with the Washington Wizards, then the Houston Rockets – for whom he sat out all of last season – and now the LA Clippers over the summer.

His mother died of breast cancer in late 2019 and his grandmother died during the pandemic. As the country dealt with COVID-19, Wall also struggled internally every day.

“One night, after all my boyfriends had left and it was just me sitting there all alone with my thoughts racing, I came as close as you can get to making an unfortunate decision and leaving this earth,” Wall wrote in his essay. .

“At one point I thought about killing myself,” the 32-year-old added in his personal essay as he enters his 12th NBA season.

John Wall, 32, revealed his long struggle with his ‘darkest thoughts’ in an essay for The Players’ Tribune, published on Thursday

Wall first spoke about how close he came to suicide in August at a Salvation Army fundraiser in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina

The 2014 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion elaborated on how things quickly went downhill for him ever since he signed a four-year, $170 million-plus contract extension with the Wizards in 2017, and how that has helped shape him into a better human being.

“I tore my Achilles and lost the only sanctuary I’ve ever known — playing basketball,” Wall said. ‘I ended up with such a bad infection from the operations that I almost had to have my foot amputated.

‘A year later I lost my best friend in the whole world, my mother, to breast cancer.’

Wall first opened up about his struggles in August at a Salvation Army event in Raleigh, North Carolina – where he was raised by his mother.

“Darkest place I’ve ever been,” the veteran point guard told Box to Row Radio’s Donal Ware nearly a month ago. ‘At one point I thought about killing myself.’

“Money and fame mean nothing if you don’t have peace in your life,” Wall wrote. Pictured in February with agent Rich Paul and LeBron James (right) in 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana

Wall was a hot commodity and a big star for the Wizards before knee and leg injuries began to take their toll. He was an All-Star from 2013-18 and averaged a career-high 23.1 points in the 2016-17 season.

Wall was traded to the Rockets in the 2020-21 season as part of the mega trade for Russell Westbrook. He played in 40 games for Houston that season and sat out last season as the rebuilding club looked for a trade partner and looked to develop its young core led by the likes of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

The last four or five years have caused a lot of turmoil in Wall’s personal life, and losing two close family members has clearly taken a toll on him at some point.

Wall also had to be the ‘man of the house’ at the tender age of nine after his father died of liver cancer.

“Money and fame mean nothing if you don’t have peace in your life,” he wrote.

After earning a max extension in 2017, Wall lost his mother and grandmother two years later before being traded to the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook (right) in 2020

Wall then said he began seeing a therapist to help him work through his pain.

‘I still talk to my therapist to this day and I’m still unpacking a lot of the crazy stuff that I’ve been through. I never want to stop because I really don’t know when the darkness could come back.

‘Right now? I feel better than I have felt in years. I feel like I’m breathing fresh air again. I feel a sense of peace. I get to wake up in the morning and do what I love to do – play basketball for a living, be a good father to my sons and carry on the legacy and light of Frances Ann Pulley.’

In June, the Rockets and Wall had reached a contract buyout agreement before the latter joined the Clippers in early July.

His return to the NBA is set for October 20, when he and his new team take on the Lakers in the ‘Battle of LA’.

Since being recommended to talk to a therapist, Wall (left) has been linked to Paul George (right) and Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers

Having Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as teammates is something that boosts Wall’s spirits.

And I know you all heard me say that not too long ago when I was playing pickup along [Paul George] and them… ”I’m back”.’

‘And it is true. I am back. But it is also something far, far, deeper. It’s bigger than basketball, what I’m talking about. That’s LIFE, right?! I’ve been through some of the darkest things you can imagine…and you…I’m still here.’

Wall has career averages of 19.1 points, 9.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 613 NBA games. He was the No. 1 overall pick by the Wizards in the 2010 draft out of Kentucky.

If you or someone you know is in immediate crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 for 24/7 access to a trained counselor. You can also contact the crisis text line by texting “HOME” to 741741. For more information about ongoing support and mental health resources, contact the helpline at the National Alliance on Mental Illness by calling 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.