LA City Council member Nury Martinez also ranted about Jewish colleagues in racist audio

LA City Councilwoman Nury Martinez also spoke out about Jewish colleagues in the racist rant, describing a colleague’s black son as a ‘little monkey’.

A new portion of the incriminating recording from an October 2021 phone call was released by Los Angeles Times Tuesday morning.

Martinez refers to Jewish colleagues as ‘judios’, Spanish for Jews. She was referring to former state assemblyman Richard Katz.

Her colleague, Ron Herrera, started the conversation saying, ‘I’m sure Katz and his crew have an agenda.’

She replied: ‘The Judios cut their deal with South LA. That’s how I see it. And they’re going to screw everyone else up.’

She also referred to an Armenian colleague as having ‘one eyebrow’ and said others had no chance of being elected in white neighbourhoods.

Martinez also took a swipe at District Attorney George Gascon, saying, ‘He’s with the blacks.’

The shocking comments, along with her description of a young black boy as a ‘little monkey’, have led many to call for her to step down.

While she stepped down as city council president, she remains a city official.

Yesterday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a call for President Biden to resign.

‘The language that was used and tolerated during that conversation was unacceptable and it was appalling.

‘He thinks they should all resign.’

Herrera, who was also on the call, resigned after the recording was made public earlier this week.

Councilman Mike Bonin’s son, whom Martinez referred to as a ‘little monkey’ earlier in the call

She also referred to fellow Armenian Areen Ibranossian as having ‘an eyebrow’ and said others would not win in white neighborhoods

Yesterday, a council meeting on the issue descended into chaos.

Mike Bonin, the boy’s father, was among those calling for a complete resignation.

‘I take many blows, but my son? But let me be clear, people are not going to ask me for forgiveness.

‘I cannot forgive them because it is not my prerogative. That’s the prerogative of a boy too young to really understand what’s going on.’

Martinez announced Tuesday that she would take a “leave of absence” but not resign from her position.

“This has been one of the most difficult times of my life,” she wrote in a statement.

‘I need to take a leave of absence and take the time to have an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents and community leaders.’