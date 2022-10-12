LA City Council member Nury Martinez FINALLY steps down from City Council position after racist rant

LA City Council member Nury Martinez has officially stepped down from her position after days of calling for his resignation.

Martinez, who faced harsh criticism from her colleagues and senior political figures over comments she made on a leaked 2021 audio recording, had previously resigned from her position as Council President.

The politician’s full resignation comes after the… Los Angeles Times shared a new section of the recording Tuesday morning, in which the woman can be heard talking about Jewish colleagues and the LA prosecutor.

“It is with a broken heart that I am resigning my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and my home,” Martinez said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

In the same audio recording to which Martinez refers… a colleague’s black son like a “monkey,” she says of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon: “F*** that guy, he’s with the blacks.”

Martinez calls Jewish colleagues ‘judios’, Spanish for Jews. She referred to former state councilor Richard Katz and his team.

Her colleague, Ron Herrera, started the conversation and said, “I’m sure Katz and his crew have an agenda.”

She replied, “The Judios have broken their deal with South LA. That’s how I see it. And they’re going to screw everyone.’

Nury Martinez called her Jewish colleague Richard Katz a ‘Judio’ and said he and other Jewish colleagues would ‘cheat everyone’

She also referred to an Armenian colleague with “one eyebrow” and said others had no chance of getting elected in white neighborhoods.

‘F**k that guy, he’s with the blacks’: Martinez furious with LA DA George Gascon

Martinez also took a swipe at District Attorney George Gascon, saying, “He’s with the blacks.”

The shocking comments, along with her description of a young black boy as a “little monkey,” have prompted many to call for her resignation.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called on President Biden to resign.

“The language used and tolerated during that conversation was unacceptable and appalling.

Along with Martinez, city councilors Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León can be heard participating in the racist banter at the expense of the small child.

Los Angeles Federation of Labor president Ron Herrera can also be heard in the leaked audio recording. Herrera resigned from his position earlier this week.

Jean-Pierre insisted and referred to the group, saying Biden “thinks they should all resign.”

Son of Councilor Mike Bonin, who previously referred to Martinez as a “little monkey” during the conversation

She also referred to Armenian colleague Areen Ibranossian with “one eyebrow” and said others would not win in white neighborhoods

Martinez appeared on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She is pictured above with Kim Kardashian

Yesterday a council meeting on the matter turned into chaos.

Mike Bonin, the boy’s father, was among those who called for a complete resignation.

‘I get a lot of hits, but my son? But let me be clear, people should not ask me for forgiveness.

“I can’t forgive them because it’s not my prerogative. It’s the privilege of a boy too young to really understand what’s going on.”

Martinez announced on Tuesday that she would take ‘leave’, but would not resign.

“This has been one of the most difficult times of my life,” she wrote in a statement.

“I need to take a leave of absence and take some time to have an honest and sincere conversation with my family, my constituents and community leaders.”