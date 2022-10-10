LA City Council member forced to apologize after series of leaked, profane remarks about colleagues

Three members of the Los Angeles City Council had to apologize on Sunday after audio of the president making shocking, racist remarks about a colleague to a local union leader was leaked earlier this month.

The October 2021 conversation between council chairman Nury Martinez, members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, as well as Ron Herrera, chairman of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, initially centered on council members’ comments about maps submitted by the city’s reclassification committee. .

In the audio, Martinez can be heard criticizing fellow colleague and councilor Mike Bonin multiple times. accessory.’

De León seemed to agree with his colleague’s comments, as he compared Bonin bringing his kid around LA to “when Nury brings her little garden bag or the Louis Vuitton bag,” according to the leaked audio.

Later in the 30-minute conversation, Martinez describes the minor as “su negrito,” a derogatory expression in Spanish for a black person, and “ese changuito,” which translates to “that little monkey.”

Los Angeles City Council Chairman Nury Martinez has been pressured to resign after a leaked audio file in which she called a co-worker a “little b***” and his black, three-year-old son a “monkey” previously posted on Reddit. was released this month

LA City Councilman Mike Bonin (pictured) and his son were subjected to derogatory comments from Martinez and two other city councilors in an October 2021 conversation

The Democrat, who is Latina, also said Bonin raised his son “like a little white kid” who needs a “punishment.”

‘Let me bring him around the corner and then I’ll bring him back,” the city council chairman added.

On Sunday, she apologized for the comments – first leaked on Reddit: “In a moment of intense frustration and anger, I let the situation get the best of me and hold myself accountable for these comments. I’m sorry.’

“The context of this conversation was concern about the reclassification process and concern about the potential negative impact it could have on communities of color,” she added. ‘My work speaks for itself. I’ve worked hard to get this city through its toughest time.’

In response, Bonin told the LA Times that he felt “disgusted and angry and heartbroken” by the leaked audio.

“It’s fair game to attack me, but my son?” he added, calling for the resignation of all three city councilors. “You have to be pretty petty and insecure and poisonous to attack a kid. He was not yet 3 years old. Other than that, I’m speechless.’

Bonin and his husband Sean Arian said in a statement on Sunday that they felt “disgusted, angry and heartbreaking” over the leaked audio

Councilors Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo were also part of the leaked conversation, in which Leon agreed that Bonin wore his son “as an accessory,” compared to Martinez wandering around with her Louis Vuitton bag.

Ron Herrera – president of the Los Angeles County Labor Federation – also had to apologize after attending the 30-minute talk last year

The audio was first shared on Reddit, but it remains unclear who recorded it and how.

“Wow, you know it happens, but when you actually hear it, it’s unbelievable,” a now-suspended user said in a comment to the leaked audio file. ‘The labor movement is in bed with the town hall.’

Martinez was also caught on video using profanity when talking about LA District Attorney George Gascón.

“F*** that guy, he’s with the Blacks,” said the former member of the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education.

On Sunday, De León apologized for his comments, calling them “totally inappropriate,” adding that he “didn’t live up to the expectations we had of our leaders.”

“I am sorry that I privately condoned and even contributed to certain insensitive comments about a colleague and his family,” he said in a statement. ‘I personally approached that colleague.’

However, Cedillo told the LA Times that he had “no recollection of this conversation.”

Mike Bonin (left) and his partner Sean Arian (far right) with their adoptive son (center)

Martinez was also caught on tape saying ‘F***’ that guy, he’s with the black’ when talking about LA District Attorney George Gascón

Herrera did not respond to the request for comment on behalf of the LA Times. His attorney, Julie Gutman Dickinson, who also represents the LA County Federation of Labor, stated that the conversation was “recorded in violation of California privacy and recording laws on LA County Federation of Labor property.”

However, LA Times objected, as General Counsel Jeffrey Glasser said, “It is a fundamental principle in the United States that we do not prohibit or penalize the receipt and publication of newsworthy information.”

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti kept tight-lipped about whether the three city council members should remain in office or resign.

“There is no place in our city family for attacks on colleagues and their loved ones, and there is no place in LA for racism,” he told the LA Times.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the Los Angeles City Council for comment.