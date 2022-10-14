LA carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A carjacking victim has died after being dragged along with the vehicle allegedly driven by a murder suspect who was on the run Thursday, Los Angeles police said.

Gang and Narcotic Division detectives patrolled 7th Avenue around 5 p.m. Thursday and saw a murder suspect getting into a car with another person, according to a Twitter post from the LAPD.

The detectives tried to conduct a traffic stop and a chase ensued. During the chase, the car crashed and the murder suspect got out of the passenger side and carjacked a nearby vehicle, police said.

“The murder suspect drove off Florence Avenue and Haas Avenue and dragged the victim of the carjacking,” the LAPD said on Twitter.

The driver of the stolen car became entangled in the vehicle and was dragged nearly a mile as the suspect tried to escape. KABC-TV reported.

The victim of the carjacking died on the spot, police said.

The vehicle overturned on Avenues Florence and Prairie in Inglewood, but the suspect refused to get out, leading to a standoff with police.

“SWAT and K9 were on the scene and negotiated with the murder suspect to leave the vehicle for two hours. The murder suspect was eventually arrested without incident,” the police said.

The names of the victim and suspect were not immediately known.

