La Brea season two starring Natalie Zea shares a first look while announcing the premiere date

La Brea season two debuted Thursday with a first look.

The time travel series shared several new footage of the cast on location in Australia, doubling for Los Angeles 10,000 years ago. And NBC also announced the premiere date, which is September 27which the next day on Peacock.

The show’s star Natalie Zea also spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about what to expect: “The show is going to places that will be unexpected this season. Nobody is who you think they are and everything is turned upside down.”

The series is back: La Brea season two debuted Thursday with a first look. The time travel series, starring blonde beauty Natalie Zea, shared several new images of the cast on location in Australia, doubling for Los Angeles 10,000 years ago.

Star power: Zea is a Hollywood veteran with several hit shows under her belt, including The Detour, The Following, Justified (which is rebooting), and Hung. Seen in 2021

Zea is a Hollywood veteran with several hit shows under her belt, including The Detour, The Following, Justified (which is rebooting), and Hung.

La Brea’s new photos give a glimpse into this season’s two parallel worlds – 10,000 BC. in the ‘downstairs’ and a new Los Angeles storyline in 1988 in the ‘upstairs upstairs’.

La Brea follows an epic family adventure.

After a massive sinkhole has formed in Los Angeles, pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous land where they have no choice but to work together to survive,” the press release reveals.

Back in time: This season’s new photos from La Brea give a glimpse into two parallel worlds – 10,000 BC.

In season two, the Harris family remains separated as Eve recovers from her son, Josh, who accidentally went through a portal to 1988,” it was also noted.

“What she doesn’t know yet is that her estranged husband, Gavin, and their daughter, Izzy, have landed in prehistoric Seattle and now have to brave the elements and animals to make their way to LA.”

The cast includes Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo and Michelle Vergara Moore.

Immersive: La Brea follows an epic family adventure about a family torn apart

Ghostly people: After a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles, pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to work together to survive, press release reveals

In addition, La Brea was the #1 new show of the fall in the 18-49 demo. La Brea was the #1 new drama of the 2021-22 season in the 18-49 demo

Creator/Showrunner David Appelbaum co-produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Chris Hollier, Adam Davidson, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, Ken Woodruff and Arika Lisanne Mittman.

La Brea is produced by Universal Television and Australian Matchbox Pictures, both divisions of Universal Studio Group in association with Keshet Studios.

La Brea was the #1 new show of the fall in the 18-49 demo. La Brea was the #1 new drama of the 2021-22 season in the 18-49 demo.