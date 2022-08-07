LA bank executive, 29, is named as third person who died in lightning strike close to White House

A 29-year-old Los Angeles bank executive was one of three people killed in a lightning strike near the White House last week.

Brooks Lambertson, a VP at City National Bank, was killed when the bolt hit a tree in Lafayette Park, across Pennsylvania Avenue from the fence around 7 p.m. around the White House lawn.

Lambertson, who worked for his employer’s partnership team, was in DC at the time of his death on business.

An elderly couple, James and Donna Mueller, 76 and 75, who were visiting the capital for their 56th wedding anniversary, were also killed by lightning.

They hid under a tree during a summer storm that was then struck by lightning, with that flash captured on camera.

A fourth person, a woman, was also seriously injured in the strike. Her condition remains unknown.

A statement from City National Bank said Lambertson had managed sponsorship for the bank for the past three years. Previously, he did marketing for the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team.

Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” the bank said. “His sudden loss is devastating to all who knew him, and his family, friends and colleagues appreciate the thoughts and prayers pouring in from all over the country.’

Lambertson attended high school in Folsom, Northern California, and graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Officers from the US Secret Service and US Park Police, who are regularly present in the square, immediately came to the aid of the victims

The Muellers were high school sweethearts who traveled to Washington from their home in Janesville, Wisconsin, to celebrate more than half a century together.

“They were high school cuties,” their niece Michelle McNett told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “they had a whole itinerary. They would be at Mount Vernon today.”

Jim still owned and worked at a drywall company, although he was largely retired. Donna was a retired schoolteacher.

“Both would do anything for family or friends,” McNett said. “Jim would give you the shirt off his back.”

Secret service agents and the US park police saw the strike and immediately came to the aid of the victims, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for DC Fire and EMS. They performed CPR on the injured before taking them to a nearby hospital.

Maggiolo said it was likely that the four people caught in the incident were trying to take shelter under the nearby tree when the storm passed just before 7pm.

The fire service and EMS spokesperson noted that trees are not the ideal shelter during thunderstorms.

“Trees are not safe places,” Maggiolo said. “Anyone seeking shelter under a tree is a very dangerous place to be.”

Chris Vagasky, an analyst for a national lightning network, told the Washington Post that there were a total of six “power surges” hitting the same point near the White House at 6:49 PM within half a second of each other.

Images blurred by the heavy rain show the fatal bolt striking across the street from the White House, which can be seen in the background

Lafayette Square, a seven-acre public park located immediately north of the White House, is often crowded with visitors, especially in the summer months

A heavy thunderstorm swept through the capital late in the day.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area between 6:30 PM and 7:15 PM and warned of gusts of wind up to 60 mph.

Temperatures in Washington were above 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, though, with the high humidity, the heat felt like over 100F, forecasters said.

The powerful storms that continue the heat have caused flooding in Baltimore and led to widespread power outages in Maryland, with Governor Larry Hogan reporting more than 50,000 power outages in the state Thursday night.