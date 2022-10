Kyrie Irving said he cooked for his wife after she gave birth, sparking this exchange:

Me: “Do you cook?”

KI: “Of course!”

Me: “What’s the go-to meal?”

KI: “Stop. Why are you going to do that?”

Me: “I need to know”

KY: “I can’t cook?”

Me: “You have a chef”

KY: “I’m a survivalist” – 13:47 o’clock