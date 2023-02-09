Kyrie Irving leads the Dallas Mavericks to victory on his ‘incredible’ debut as he scores 24 points

Kyrie Irving played for the Dallas Mavericks and lost 24 points in the 110-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Irving scored the highest score for the Mavs, tying the highest score on floor, just one night after former teammate LeBron James jumped to the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Without superstar Luka Doncic, Irving took control of the Texas franchise and added seven rebounds and an assist to his tally.

“Incredible,” Irving said of his debut with the Mavs. “I had natural nerves here, so I just tried to play well, but it feels good to just get used to it.

“It was 96 long hours to say the least. I’m just thankful I got to play the game I love with some guys who were selfless.”

While the pair may have to wait to team up, the former Nets star is looking for a formidable partnership with Doncic.

“Just some high-level IQ basketball,” Irving said of what he’s most looking forward to.

“It’s simple when you play with guys who are selfless and do little things. They don’t mind other boys being aggressive.’

Earlier on Wednesday, Irving and Doncic met for the first time as teammates and admitted their new partnership is “amazing.”

“You see how good he is. So I really think this should be really fun for us,” Doncic told ESPN in the first quarter.

“Of course the expectations are higher now…but we just have to make it work and I think we will.”

The 30-year-old did little to dampen the expectations that many in big D dream of another championship, although he was not interested in boosting those hopes after the match.

“Just take it day by day, honestly. I’m just trying to get used to, like I said, and get everyone healthy. We’ll see where we go.’

Before Irving left the floor, he gave his debut jersey to the onlooker Floyd Mayweather, who was present at the Crypto.com Arena.

It seems like his Dallas debut couldn’t have gone much better, with head coach Jason Kidd also singing Irving’s praise after the game.

“Knowing Ky and just understanding his skills and the new vibe, he’s excited to be here,” he said.

“His leadership in getting everyone organized… many great things as we build this new journey with him. It’s going to be fun.’

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins added to Irving’s eulogy by tweeting, “Good luck to any team in the Western Conference trying to stop a lucky Kyrie Irving and Skinny Luka in the postseason. Real talk!’

