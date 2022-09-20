WhatsNew2Day
Kyrie Irving admits the Brooklyn Nets ‘needed humbling experience’ of NBA playoff loss

Sports
By Merry
Kyrie Irving admits the Brooklyn Nets needed the humbling experience of losing 4-0 to the Boston Celtics in the NBA playoffs… because he thinks it was meant to be.

  • “It was meant to happen like this,” Kyrie Irving said while streaming on twitch
  • The Nets were swept 4-0 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs
  • Nets star Irving was scrutinized all season for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine

By Tyrell Feaster for Dailymail.Com

Published: 01:10, 20 September 2022 | Up to date: 01:10, 20 September 2022

Kyrie Irving appears to be more than at peace with the Brooklyn Nets’ elimination from the playoffs after being swept by the Boston Celtics.

“It was meant to happen like this,” Irving said as he streamed on jerk.

“We got 4-0, my G,” Irving said. ‘We got 4-0′, bro. We needed that humbling experience, especially against the Celtics. It was already built to be that matchup.’

Irving reacts during game four of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center
Kyrie Irving said Brooklyn Nets sweep in playoffs ‘was meant to happen’

Brooklyn advanced to the first round of the postseason after defeating the Cleveland Cavilers in the NBA playin tournament.

The Nets were then swept by the eventual Eastern Conference champions 4-0.

Brooklyn was actually favored in the series, but couldn’t overcome the duo of Jaylon Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Jayson Tatum celebrates the game-winning basket during the Celtics Game One playoff victory
Irving and Kevin Durant watch in the final seconds of their 109-103 loss to the Boston Celtics during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round
“The young guys over there in Boston, I got to see them grow up,” said Irving, who spent two seasons in Boston with the Celtics.

‘To see them do what they did last year on the last stage and make it this far, I’m glad they got to go through us.’

Irving, who was under scrutiny all season for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine, went on to say he is using the elimination as motivation and looks forward to playing the Celtics again in the playoffs.

“We’ll see them again,” the Brooklyn point guard said. ‘We have to. They will be where they stay.’

Irving fined $50,000 after taunting and flipping off Celtics fans in opening playoff loss
