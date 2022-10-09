Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill on its land

The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan unilaterally canceled joint military exercises between the six countries making up the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on Sunday, less than a day before they were due to begin on its territory.

The Kyrgyz Ministry of Defense has not specified the reason for canceling the “Indestructible Brotherhood-2022” command and staff exercises, which were to be held Monday through Friday in the country’s windswept eastern highlands.

According to previous reports, the exercises would involve army personnel of CSTO members Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan and aim to secure a ceasefire. Observers from five other states, including Serbia, Syria and Uzbekistan, were also invited.

Bishkek’s move is the latest indication that tensions may be simmering within the alliance, which formed in the early 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Last month, Armenia skipped a two-week exercise held by the collective in Kazakhstan after criticizing the bloc for not openly siding with it after large-scale fighting broke out on the border with non-member Azerbaijan in September. .

Russia and other CSTO countries rejected Yerevan’s request for military aid, gave up hours after hostilities began, and limited their response to sending fact-finding missions to the border. The Armenian authorities had accused the Azerbaijani government in Baku of using heavy artillery and combat drones to attack Armenian army positions.

Despite its clear ambitions to be a NATO counterpart, the CSTO has at times struggled to define its exact purpose. The lack of numerous security crises among its members over the years has led analysts to question its viability.

Last spring, the bloc watched unmoved as two members, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, were embroiled in a bloody border dispute.

In contrast, the CSTO’s focus has been more on increasing preparedness for possible spillovers from Afghanistan, which shares a long border with Tajikistan. Last month, Russia had about 5,000 troops stationed there, up from 7,000 in January, when the Kremlin withdrew its military presence to replenish its ranks in Ukraine during the eight-month war.

