Kym Marsh rocks a leather jacket and black leggings as she heads to Strictly rehearsals

Kym Marsh was all smiles as she cut a sporty figure as she attended Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals on Tuesday.

The former Coronation Street star, 46, who works with Graziano Di Prima, looked cheerful as she prepared to learn a new dance for film week.

Her appearances come after she feared she would throw up on a Strictly Come Dancing live show due to ‘terrible’ dizziness.

The actress cut a casual figure in black leggings which she paired with a khaki sweatshirt and a stylish black leather jacket.

Kym recently revealed that she was diagnosed with vertigo and admitted it could even ruin her chances of winning.

Kym and her professional dance partner Graziano impressed the judges with how well the actress mastered the dance.

A source told The sun: ‘Kym has struggled with nausea and dizziness all week, and at times she felt really awful, although she has tried to downplay it.

“Her partner Graziano has tried to make it easier for her, but there have been a lot of hard times and tears and she almost threw up several times.

“She was afraid she would get sick, or even pass out, as they danced the whole routine. But she’s a trooper and she was determined to make it through.’

The beauty opted for a pair of black sneakers while carrying a suitcase and a large brown overnight bag.

Kym opted for a radiant makeup palette and loosened her blonde locks as she headed to the dance studio.

Last week, Kym took on the Viennese Waltz on Saturday’s show, which impressed the judges with how well the actress had mastered the dance.

Kym and Graziano scored 27 out of 40 for the performance.

Also spotted heading to rehearsals was presenter Tyler West, 26, who stayed comfortable in a pair of black joggers and a zip-up hoodie.

The radio DJ kept warm in a large black jacket and rocked with a matching baseball cap while carrying a gray backpack and briefcase.

Tyler beamed with partner Dianne Buswell before practice as he climbed out of his car and donned a pair of dark trainers.

The star performed the Jive to Hit The Road Jack on Saturday’s second live show and impressed the judges, finishing second on the standings with 31 out of 40.

Professional dancer Carlos Gu couldn’t help but smile as he donned a black hoodie and warm waistcoat.

The star rocked a pair of gray track pants into which he tucked a pair of white Nike socks while donning a pair of black Converse.

Carlos carried a large tote bag for the outing and a hot drink as he prepared for the long day of rehearsal with celebrity partner Molly Rainford.

Molly and Carlos took to the dance floor last week to perform a quickstep to a cover of Beyonce’s Love on Top.

The pair were praised with a series of positive comments from the four judges, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

To prove that the latter was certainly not the least, they closed the show with the highest score of the evening – an impressive 34 out of 40 points.

After a dance-off on Sunday against Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova, Loose Women’s Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington failed to hold onto their place in the competition.

