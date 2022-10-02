Kym Marsh fears she will throw up on Strictly live show due to ‘terrible’ dizziness
Kym Marsh has expressed fears she will vomit during a Strictly Come Dancing live show due to ‘terrible’ dizziness.
The former Coronation Street star, 46, recently revealed she had been diagnosed with vertigo and admitted it could actually ruin her chances of winning.
She and her partner Graziano Di Prima took on the Viennese Waltz on Saturday’s show, with the judges impressed by how well the actress had mastered the dance.
Struggle: Kym Marsh has expressed fears she will throw up on Strictly Come Dancing live show due to ‘terrible’ dizziness
Kym and Graziano scored 27 out of 40 for the performance, but even with a strong score, Kym was nauseous.
A source told The sun: ‘Kym has struggled with nausea and dizziness all week, and at times she felt really awful, although she has tried to downplay it.
“Her partner Graziano has tried to make it easier for her, but there have been a lot of hard times and tears and she almost threw up several times.
“She was afraid she would get sick, or even pass out, as they danced the whole routine. But she’s a trooper and she was determined to make it through.’
Performance: She and her partner Graziano Di Prima took on the Viennese Waltz on Saturday’s show, with the judges impressed by how well the actress mastered the dance
Judge Shirley Bassey explained that Kym was “well on the way” – after the star expressed fears about the dance’s twisting nature earlier this week, due to her dizziness.
Speaking to Rylan Clark on Friday’s Strictly: It Takes Two, the TV personality admitted that her Viennese Waltz is aggravating her condition.
She explained, “Well, you see I have visual vertigo. I had an ear problem about six years ago and it gave me visual vertigo, so actually even moving lights feel weird to me.
“I can’t, so twist and turn, there’s a certain part of this routine where I twist so fast and then it goes [Graziano] wants me to get up and make a turn of my own.”
She continued, “Well, I can’t do them at the best of times, so I’m literally like, ‘Oh my, what am I doing here?’
Sweet: After the performance, Graziano gave Kym a proud kiss on the head
Vertigo — defined as a false sense that the body or environment is moving — is a symptom rather than a health condition itself.
It is often caused by a problem with the way balance works in the inner ear, although it can also be caused by problems in certain parts of the brain.
Some cases improve over time, without treatment. However, some people have repeated episodes over many months or even years, such as those with Ménière’s disease.
