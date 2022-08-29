Kym Marsh claims she’s doing Strictly Come Dancing ‘for the grandmothers out there’

<!–

Kym Marsh has claimed she does Strictly Come Dancing “for the grandmothers out there” as it was revealed that no one has ever lifted the Glitterball trophy.

The 46-year-old Coronation Street actress has become a grandmother for the second time this month after welcoming her first grandchild in June 2019.

During BBC Morning Live, Dr. Xand van Tulleken to Kym: ‘I believe it’s true that a grandmother has never won Strict, so you could be a pioneer!’

Kym, co-host of the breakfast show, replied, “I’m doing it for the grandmothers out there.”

The actress said she was “very proud” of her son David Cunliffe, 26, and his fiancée Courtney, after they welcomed a baby boy.

When Kym was announced as part of the lineup, she revealed that she wanted to be on the show for “a number of years.”

She said: ‘I’ve considered doing Strict for years, but the timing never worked out. I’m so glad they have this year!

“I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from home in my pajamas to actually dance in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!”

Over breakfast, Kym admitted she hadn’t told her Morning Live co-host Gethin Jones about joining the show, despite having previously participated in 2007.

She said, “I was joking with him and I said ‘Were you on Strictly because you never mentioned it!'” I think he always asked me if I was going to do it, and he kept talking about it for months to come once, and of course I didn’t speak to him and will probably get a message later that says “you never told me!”

Through speaking. Zoom, Kym revealed that her parents were both hiding behind a curtain while she took part in the interview, and they were even more excited when they saw her hit the dance floor.

The actress, who rose to fame as the star of the band Hearsay, added that she is open to learning the new dance styles as they will be a stark contrast to her pop star days.

She continued: ‘I just really want to learn to watch, I danced before when I was a little girl, and when I was in Hearsay, my husband is really excited that I can teach him, so we can do it when we go to the balls go.

“All of them really, just to learn how to dance well would be great.”

When asked if she will be afraid of the harsh criticism from Craig Revel Horwood and the rest of the judges, Kym added: ‘I was judged by Nasty Nigel in Popstars, remember, he used to be the bad guy!

“These are the people I really respect, this is what they do, I’ll just have to suck it up I guess, you just have to take it on the chin.”

Kym is best known for playing Michelle Connor on Coronation Street from 2006 to 2019, and has co-hosted BBC’s Morning Live since October 2020.

It’s going to be a busy year for Kym, as she will also be filming Waterloo Road at the end of the year, mother of two Nicky Walters.