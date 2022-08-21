Kym Marsh, 46, enjoys a romantic getaway after becoming a grandmother for the second time

Recently, at the age of 46, she became a grandmother for the second time.

And Coronation Street star Kym Marsh showed off her incredible figure on Saturday as she enjoyed a romantic spa getaway with husband Scott Ratcliffe.

The actress slipped into a stylish black bikini as she and her beau enjoyed a dip in a hot tub before heading off for a luxurious massage.

Loverbirds: Kym Marsh, 46, slipped into a black bikini on a romantic getaway with husband Scott Ratcliffe after becoming a grandmother for the second time

Kym looked stunning as she showed off her youthful complexion and chose to go makeup free while tying her dark brown locks high in a bun.

Meanwhile, Private Scott, who married Kim in October, showed off his muscular physique as he snuggled up to his other half.

The couple then reclined on comfy beds while being treated to some relaxing reflexology at the chic Swan Hotel in the Lake District.

Relaxation: After a dip in the hot tub, the couple reclined on comfy beds as they were treated to some relaxing reflexology at the chic Swan Hotel in the Lake District

Cheeky: Later, the former soap star shared a cheeky wink as the couple relaxed in bed enjoying the breathtaking view

Later, the former soap star shared a cheeky wink as the couple relaxed in bed and enjoyed the breathtaking view.

It comes after the actress announced that her son David Cunliffe welcomed a baby boy with his fiancé on Thursday.

Kym shared a carousel of black and white photos of the newborn, Clayton Lenny David Cunliffe.

Drinks: Later, the couple enjoyed a romantic dinner at the spa’s restaurant

Swanky: The star also offered her 513,000 followers a look at the couple’s beautiful suite

The actress said she was ‘very proud’ of her son David, 26, and his partner Courtney, and felt ‘lucky’ to be the toddlers ‘YaYa’.

In addition to the beautiful black and white photos, she wrote: ‘Introducing…..Clayton Lenny David Cunliffe!!! Our beautiful new grandson was welcomed into the world on 17.08.22 weighing a whopping 10lb 7oz!!

“I am so very proud of our future daughter-in-law @courtneyleac for being such a warrior and of our son @cunliffe890 for being the most amazing supportive partner.

‘You are already wonderful parents and he is a very happy boy!! We love you so much.’

Arrival: It comes after the actress announced that her son David Cunliffe welcomed a baby boy with his fiancé on Thursday

Unbelievable: Kym took to Instagram in November to reveal that her son David proposed to girlfriend Courtney (pictured)

Kym continued, “And to our dear Clay. You are already loved by so many and we are so lucky to be your YaYa and Pop.

‘What adventures you have for your little one, we can’t wait to see you grow…just don’t grow too fast!!! We love you with all our hearts.’

The former Hear’Say singer welcomed her first grandchild in June 2019 when her daughter Emily, 25, gave birth to a baby boy named Teddy.

The good news comes as Kym was revealed as a contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

Amazing: The former Hear’Say singer welcomed her first grandchild in June 2019, when her daughter Emily, 25, gave birth to a baby boy named Teddy (pictured with David in 2017)

The actress said: “I’ve considered doing Strictly for years, but the timing never worked out. I’m so glad they have this year!

“I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from home in my pajamas to actually dance in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!”

Over breakfast, Kym admitted she hadn’t told her Morning Live co-host Gethin Jones about joining the show, despite having previously participated in 2007.

She said, “I was joking with him and I said ‘were you on Strictly because you never mentioned it!'” I think he always asked me if I was going to do it, and he kept going on about it for the next few months once, and of course I didn’t speak to him and I’ll probably get a message later that says “you never told me!”