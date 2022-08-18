Kym Marsh, 45, becomes a grandmother for the second time

<!–

Kym Marsh became a grandmother for the second time when she announced that her son David Cunliffe welcomed a baby boy with his fiancé on Thursday.

The Coronation Street star, 45, shared a carousel of black and white photos of the newborn named Clayton Lenny David Cunliffe.

The actress said she was ‘very proud’ of her son David, 26, and his partner Courtney, and felt ‘lucky’ to be the toddlers ‘YaYa’.

Adorable: Kym Marsh, 45, became a grandmother for the second time when she announced her son David Cunliffe welcomed a baby boy with his fiancé on Thursday

In addition to the beautiful black and white photos, she wrote: ‘Introducing…..Clayton Lenny David Cunliffe!!! Our beautiful new grandson was welcomed into the world on 17.08.22 weighing a whopping 10lb 7oz!!

“I am so very proud of our future daughter-in-law @courtneyleac for being such a warrior and of our son @cunliffe890 for being the most amazing supportive partner.

‘You are already wonderful parents and he is a very happy boy!! We love you so much.’

Cute: She wrote: ‘Introducing…..Clayton Lenny David Cunliffe!!! Our beautiful new grandson was welcomed into the world on 17.08.22 weighing a whopping 10lb 7oz!’

Kym continued, “And to our dear Clay. You are already loved by so many and we are so lucky to be your YaYa and Pop.

‘What adventures you have for your little one, we can’t wait to see you grow…just don’t grow too fast!!! We love you with all our hearts.’

The former Hear’Say singer welcomed her first grandchild in June 2019 when her daughter Emily, 25, gave birth to a baby boy named Teddy.

Happy news: Kym continued, “To our darling Clay. You are already loved by so many and we are so lucky to be your YaYa and Pop’

Home time: in another photo the newborn was carried out of the hospital

Unbelievable: Kym took to Instagram in November to reveal that her son David proposed to girlfriend Courtney (pictured)

In February, Kym revealed that her son David and his girlfriend Courtney were expecting their first child along with a sweet Instagram post – after getting engaged in November 2021.

The good news comes as Kym was revealed as a contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The actress said: “I’ve considered doing Strict for years, but the timing never worked out. I’m so glad they have this year!

Amazing: Kym added: ‘I am so very proud of our future daughter-in-law @courtneyleac for being such a warrior and of our son @cunliffe890’ (pictured with David in 2017)

“I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from home in my pajamas to actually dance in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!”

Over breakfast, Kym admitted she hadn’t told her Morning Live co-host Gethin Jones about joining the show, despite having previously participated in 2007.

She said, “I was joking with him and I said ‘were you on Strictly because you never mentioned it!'” I think he always asked me if I was going to do it, and he kept going on about it for the next few months once, and of course I didn’t speak to him and will probably get a message later that says “you never told me!”