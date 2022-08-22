Kyly Clarke smiles after Michael was spotted introducing their daughter to Jade Yarbrough

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kyly Clarke was all smiles when she stepped out on Monday for a solo walk in Sydney’s eastern suburb of Rose Bay.

The former WAG, 41, looked relaxed and cheerful as she strolled through Rose Bay just days after her ex-husband Michael, 41, was pictured introducing their daughter Kelsey Lee, six, to his new girlfriend Jade Yarbrough , 30.

Dressed in a black puffer jacket and leggings, Kyly smiled kindly and stared into the distance as she pounded the pavement.

Former WAG Kyly Clarke, 41, (pictured) was all smiles as she went on a solo walk in Rose Bay on Monday — just days after her ex-husband Michael, 41, was spotted introducing their daughter Kelsey Lee, six, to his new girlfriend Jade Yarbrough, 30

Proving she’s her own best ad, the interiors expert completed her look with a gray t-shirt featuring the logo of her new construction company Kyly Constructions.

She protected her face with designer aviator sunglasses and added a touch of glamor to her look with a silver cross necklace.

Kyly smoothed her hair into a low ponytail and embellished her chiseled cheekbones with some bronzer.

Kyly, dressed in a black puffer jacket and leggings, smiled kindly and stared into the distance as she pounded the pavement

Sometimes Kyly was seen scrolling through her phone, perhaps to catch up on the latest on her former husband’s budding romance.

Retired cricketer Micheal (right) recently introduced Kelsey Lee, the ex-couple’s daughter, to his new flame Jade (left), who is 11 years his junior.

Sometimes Kyly was seen scrolling through her phone, perhaps to catch up on the latest on her former husband’s budding romance.

Retired cricketer Micheal recently introduced Kelsey Lee, the ex-couple’s daughter, to his new flame Jade, who is 11 years his junior.

The blended family was spotted spending quality time together over the weekend, with photos surfacing of Jade and Michael having a crush on little Kelsey in Bondi on Saturday.

Kyly welcomed Kelsey Lee (right) with ex-husband Michael in November 2015

In July, rumors surfaced that Michael and Jade were dating.

They are said to have been introduced by Today host Karl Stefanovic, who happens to be Jade’s brother-in-law.

Michael is also close friends with the husband of Jade’s business partner.

In July, rumors surfaced that Michael and Jade were dating. The couple was photographed together in Paris earlier this month

The Daily Telegraph previously reported that Michael, a father of one, had grown “very fond” of Jade since their first meeting.

Michael previously had a high profile relationship with PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards.

Their romance began in June 2020 following his divorce from wife Kyly, which they announced four months earlier.

Michael previously had a high profile relationship with PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards (pictured)

They broke up in December, after a previous breakup and reconciliation.

Michael and Kyly split in September 2019, but only revealed their separation in a surprise announcement on February 12, 2020.

Obviously, no third party was involved in their breakup.

The Clarkes said in a statement at the time that the “amic” decision to break up was “the best choice” for their daughter.