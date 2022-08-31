Kyly Clarke looks pretty in pink at the opening night of Six the Musical

<!–

Kyly Clarke led the glamor at Six The Musical’s opening night in Sydney on Wednesday, as she stunned in a pretty pink number.

The former WAG, 41, looked chic in an asymmetrical pastel dress that tied at the waist to show off her sensational figure.

Showing off her tight arms, the dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with an exaggerated hem.

She added a touch of glamor with a Louis Vuitton bag and sky-high nude heels.

To cement her status as Queen of the Wags, she added black mascara and highlighter with double earrings.

Also in attendance was Jack Vidgen, who looked friendly in a black blazer, slacks and crop top.

The 25-year-old Australia’s Got Talent winner posed with hairdresser Dylan Beehan-Quirk who looked stylish in a cropped suit.

Joining them at the theater was comedian Susie Youseff, who looked stunning in a white dress with a red rose print, and newscaster Belinda Russell turned heads in a purple power suit.

Singer David Campbell and his wife Lisa were also in attendance, stunning in all black outfits. The couple happily posed with actress Virginia Gay.

Nasser Sultan from Married At First Sight was also in attendance and accompanied by friend Faten Lawn.

Faten made sure all eyes were on her as she flashed a leg in a black glitter dress with a thigh-high slit.

Meanwhile, Nasser opted for a black shirt with a gray blazer and corduroy plants with a purple crown necklace.

Six The Musical tells the story of Henry VIII’s six wives and is shown at Sydney’s Theater Royal after sold-out shows at the Opera House.

Phoenix Jackson Mendoza plays the first wife, the sassy Catherine of Aragon. The rule-breaking second wife Anne Boleyn is played by Kala Gare.

Loren Hunter as the faithful third wife Jane Seymour. The independent Anna van Kleef is played by Kiana Daniele. Chelsea Dawson plays the playful fifth wife, Katherine Howard and Vidya Makan plays the surviving wife, the powerful Catherine Parr.