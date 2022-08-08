Kyly Clarke looks downcast as she goes shopping solo after ex Michael Clarke debuts new girlfriend

His ex-husband Michael Clarke recently went public with his new girlfriend, socialite Jade Yarbrough.

And Kyly Clarke looked downcast as she ran errands in Westfield Eastgardens on Monday.

A day before her birthday, the former House Rules judge was spotted carrying groceries and wrapping paper as she left her local Woolworths supermarket.

Is everything OK? Kyly Clarke looked dejected as she went solo shopping in Sydney on Monday after ex-husband Michael Clarke debuted his new socialite girlfriend Jade Yarbrough

The former model turns 41 on Tuesday and seemed to be planning a party.

Stylish Kyly kept it casual in an off-white hoodie teamed with black tights and runners.

She wore a designer crossbody bag for shopping.

Kyly’s ex Michael and his new squeeze Jade went Instagram official last week during their European vacation.

Jade, 30, shared a photo of Michael wrapping his arms around her shoulder as they explored the streets of Italy.

Rumors that the couple was dating broke out in July.

Jade and Michael are said to have met through Today Show star Karl Stefanovic, who also happens to be Jade’s brother-in-law.

The single father of one is also close friends with the husband of Jade’s business partner.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Michael has become ‘very fond’ of Jade in recent weeks.

Michael had a high profile relationship with PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards, which first ended in February last year after several months of dating.

Pip and Michael’s relationship began in June 2020 following his divorce from wife Kyly Clarke, which they announced four months earlier.

After parting ways with Pip in February, the couple rekindled their romance in October, but broke up again in December.

Michael and Kyly split in September 2019, but only revealed their separation in a surprise announcement on February 12, 2020.

Obviously, no third party was involved in their breakup.

In an official statement at the time, the Clarkes said the “amic” decision to split was “the best choice” for their daughter.