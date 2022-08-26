Kyly Clarke gets friendly with mystery man at the premiere of The Phantom of the Opera in Sydney

Kyly Clarke was all smiles at the premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera premiere at the Sydney Opera House on Friday night.

The former WAG, 40, was seen making a friendly display with her male friend, a dashing redhead donning a black tuxedo.

The pair seemed to be enjoying their time together as they laughed and leaned against each other.

Kyly Clarke was all smiles at the Friday night premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera premiere at the Sydney Opera House as she cuddled up with a male friend

The friends found a quiet moment on the red carpet to share an intimate conversation.

The attractive couple then posed for numerous side-by-side photos in matching black ensembles.

Kyly covered her ripped figure in an off-the-shoulder black dress that reached to the floor and had a ruffled detail across the bust.

The former WAG, 40, was seen making a friendly display with her boyfriend, a dashing redhead who donned a black tuxedo

The pair seemed to be enjoying their time together laughing and leaning against each other

They formed a storm on the red carpet side by side

The buddies both chose matching black outfits

The friends also enjoyed a quiet moment and chatted on the red carpet together

She opted for a bronzed makeup look with nude lipstick and wore her hair slicked back.

The beauty then added a dainty silver accessory to her neck and chest, as well as a dainty choker.

Kyly’s ex-husband Michael Clarke recently went public with his new girlfriend, socialite Jade Yarbrough, during their European vacation.

Kyly covered her ripped figure in an off-the-shoulder black dress

She opted for a bronzed makeup look with a nude lipstick and wore her hair slicked back

Kyly added a dainty silver accessory around her neck and chest, as well as a dainty choker

Jade, 30, shared a photo of Michael, 41, wrapping his arms around her shoulders as they explored the streets of Italy.

Rumors that the couple was dating broke out in July and they allegedly met through Today Show star Karl Stefanovic, who also happens to be Jade’s brother-in-law.

The single father of one is also close friends with the husband of Jade’s business partner.

Her makeup look was absolutely flawless and complimented her line-free face

Kyly’s dress was floor-length and had a ruffled detail across the bust

A pair of pointy black heels completed the look

The Daily Telegraph reported that Michael had become “very fond” of Jade in recent weeks.

Michael had a high-profile relationship with PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards, which first ended in February last year after several months of dating.

Pip and Michael’s relationship began in June 2020 following his divorce from wife Kyly Clarke, which they announced four months earlier.

Kyly’s ex-husband Michael Clarke recently went public with his new girlfriend, socialite Jade Yarbrough, during their European vacation. The couple was photographed together in Paris earlier this month

Jade is the younger sister of designer Jasmine Stefanovic (née Yarbrough), who is married to Today presenter Karl Stefanovic. Jade and Jasmine are in the picture together

Michael and Kyly split in September 2019, but only revealed their separation in a surprise announcement on February 12, 2020.

In an official statement at the time, the Clarkes said the “amic” decision to split was “the best choice” for their daughter.

Kyly is believed to be single after breaking up with James Courtney, 44, in 2020.

Michael had a high profile relationship with PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards (left), which first ended in February last year after several months of dating

Michael and Kyly split in September 2019 but didn’t reveal their divorce until a surprise announcement on February 12, 2020. Pictured with their daughter Kelsey-Lee, six.

The former WAG and the champion V8 supercar driver ended their whirlwind romance after just a few months together.

The report claims that close friends of the couple “confirmed” that the breakup was due to the couple’s inability to make a “long-distance settlement” work.

James announced his engagement to girlfriend Tegan Woodford in January and shared a close-up photo of the gorgeous ring on Instagram.