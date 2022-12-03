Kyly Clarke, daughter Kelsey Lee, and Kyly Clarke in matching denim jackets

Kyly Clarke and her daughter Kelsey-Lee were the ultimate mother-daughter duo on Friday as they wore matching outfits at a shopping center in Bondi.

The 41-year-old glowed as she walked hand-in-hand with her seven-year-old in similar denim jackets.

Kyly, a former model, added a bright red T-shirt and white pleated midi skirt, while Kelsey-Lee echoed in a pretty white dress.

The interior designer accessorized her outfit with a pair of Jimmy Choo pumps, which cost around $600.

She also carried a green handbag with a gold chain slung over her shoulder, while her dark brown hair was loosely curled and her makeup was minimal.

Kelsey-Lee looked very animated as they both browsed different stores.

The pair were later spotted outside the mall after taking off their coats – with Kyly showing off her incredible figure.

Kelsey-Lee carried a cute baby pink handbag with the letter ‘K’ printed on the front.

Kyly’s lookalike daughter recently turned seven and hosted a belated birthday party at a Strike Bowling venue in Sydney.

Last week, the Dancing With The Stars contestant paid tribute to her daughter multiple times on her Instagram, in honor of her seventh birthday.

‘What a birthday party! Full of love, laughter, fun, great food, great company and the world’s best smile,” she wrote in a post.

“The day was filled with laser tag, bowling, great food with pizzas, fresh fruit platters, dips and veggies, crisps and an endless supply of drinks.”

Kyly continued, “Decorated the table with what I call The Worlds Best Cakes from @pasticceria_caruso… always such amazing and creative cakes from Kelsey Lee’s chosen inspiration.”

She continued, “Thank you to all of Kelsey Lee’s friends and family who were a part of her special day, Kelsey Lee was blown away by your beautiful and thoughtful gifts and we are eternally grateful for your wonderful friendships.

‘I love you Belle! Seeing you with such joy in your soul makes my heart sing. Doing life for you is everything to me.”

A second message earlier this week read: “HAPPY 7th BIRTHDAY ANGEL. I love you dearly. You are such a glowing light. Xoxo Mumma’.

Michael Clarke, father of Kelsey Lee, also shared a message to his daughter on Instagram, writing: ‘My baby is growing up way too fast..

Kyly and Michael Clarke split in September 2019, but only revealed their split in a surprise announcement on February 12, 2020

‘I love you more than you’ll ever know. Happy 7th birthday baby, have a nice day’.

Kyly and Michael split in September 2019, but only revealed their split in a surprise announcement on February 12, 2020.

In an official statement at the time, the former couple said the “amicable” decision to separate was “the best course” for their daughter.